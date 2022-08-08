Renee Zellweger speaks out against ‘anti-aging’ beauty products

Renée Zellweger defended natural aging in a new interview with The Sunday Times this week.

The 53-year-old two-time Academy Award winner shared that she had a revelation a few years ago after turning 50.

In her interview, she criticized “anti-aging” cosmetic products for consumer messages “that tell us we don’t have to look really old.”

Zellweger may have shocked some readers when she admitted she couldn’t wait to turn 50, which she saw as an improvement from her twenties.

“Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense, the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections that people have of you and become more authentically yourself,” she admitted.

“Like, good luck to all, you morons out there, because you have to survive a lot to reach my age, and I’ve earned my power and vote.”

But the conversation turned to the actress’s appearance, especially around the mid-2010s when it was rumored that she had undergone cosmetic surgery that changed the look of her famous loen eyes.

In a Huffington Post op-ed from 2016, she seemed to deny having had surgery to change the look of her eyes, though the wording was vague enough to leave some wiggle room.

But now Zellweger has had enough of cosmetic products being advertised in a way to convince people that they should look younger than their real age.

“All those ads telling us we don’t have to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that crap they want to sell us?” she mused to The Sunday Times. “I’m like, what, you’re saying I’m no longer valuable because I’m 53? Is that what you say? There’s a big difference between being your absolute best, most vibrant self and wanting to be what you’re not.

“To be alive and beautiful you have to embrace your age, otherwise you live apologetically and to me that’s not pretty at all,” she added.

Whether or not The Jerry Maguire star changed her appearance years ago, she has since returned to her more recognizable look and had renewed critical and commercial success after winning her second Academy Award for her Judy Garland biopic Judy.

Elsewhere in her interview, Zellweger opened up a six-year span that began in 2010 when she stepped out of Hollywood.

“I think I’ve reached a point where I had to play a different game,” she explained. “I don’t know if it was because it was a special experience for me to be a woman of that age, or because cinema was so culturally important back then, in a sense the center of everyone’s consciousness. But it felt pretty chaotic.’

The actress, who has recently been in a relationship with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, said she is trying to avoid public interest in their relationship.

“I don’t pay much attention to that,” she said of her boyfriend’s occasionally streaming Instagram photos that feature her.

She added that she herself stays off social media.

“I don’t think it would be good for me, you know?” she continued. “I have a list of things I like to do every day. One is to text or call my mom. Another is to study language online. If I had the urge to check my phone every day, well, that feels scary. I’d rather go for walks with my dogs, Chester and Ellie.’