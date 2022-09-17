Renee Zellweger showcases her fit physique in a pair of leggings during an outing with her dog

Renee Zellweger was spotted in sunny Southern California earlier on Friday before the start of the weekend running a few errands.

The Thing About Pam actress, 53, opted for comfort for her short outing, donning leggings and a sweater while accompanied by her furry companion.

The talented star recently helped put together a huge birthday party for her beau, Ant Anstead’s son, Hudson, who turned three. The TV host shares his son with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Afternoon outing: Renee Zellweger, 53, was spotted doing some errands with her adorable dog in California earlier Friday

The Oscar-winning actress wore black leggings that stopped just above her ankles.

She added a gray long-sleeved sweater to help her stay warm in the cooler temperatures.

Renee donned a pair of neon green sneakers to add an extra pop of color to her overall ensemble for today.

The star was seen with a large gallon of water she’d bought for an errand, along with a fresh cup of delicious coffee in her free hand.

Furry Friend: The Oscar-winning actress was spotted with her adorable dog before doing some errands earlier on Friday

The Bridget Jones’s Diary actress tied her blonde locks into a low, messy bun, which she covered with an orange Texas Longhorn cap to keep the bright sun out of her eyes.

For her simple and casual outfit, Renee chose not to add any accessories or jewelry, apart from a shoulder bag with a black strap over her shoulder.

At one point, the award-winning star was seen leading her furry friend to the car to help the dog settle into the vehicle comfortably.

The beauty recently celebrated a big birthday for her boyfriend’s son, who just turned three. The Wheeler Dealers star posted a series of photos on his Instagram page with a few memorable snapshots of the big party.

When a social media user asked where Renee was, he replied personally by typing, “Oh, she’s there! She helped plan the whole party!’ He then called himself and his son Hudson “Two Happy Boys!”

Busy: The actress seemed to be on her way as the weekend approaches as she picked up a few items on her errands

Party Planner: Ant confirmed on his Instagram that Renee ‘helped’ his son’s third birthday party

Renee and her beau, Ant, began dating in 2021 last year, after the two met on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride.

Shortly after the relationship was made public that same year, a source close to the couple who weighed the two lovebirds closed in on People.

“There is so much respect between them,” the insider told the entertainment publication.

“They spend as much time together as possible when they’re not working on other projects. They really love each other and also their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious.’

Luckily, the two stars first crossed paths on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride last year in 2021, and sparks flew instantly

Seriously: A source close to the couple explained to People that “they really like each other, as well as their romantic attraction”

Renee seems to enjoy spending time with her lover, along with his children, Hudson, who he shares with ex-wife, Christina Haack, and Amelie and Archie, who he shares from his first marriage to Louise Anstead.

When she’s not spending time with those she loves, the beauty is working on set. The talented actress has been cast to star in the upcoming movie titled The Back Nine.

The comedy’s premise follows Renee’s character, Casey Jones, as she rediscovers her passion for golf and decides to turn pro after giving up the sport 25 years earlier, according to Deadline.

Michael Patrick King, known for directing Sex And The City, will reprise his role behind the camera. When discussing that Renee was part of the project, he told the publication“A beautiful actress with an incredible reach, she can make you laugh and cry and has a great golf swing. What more could anyone want?’

The movie is still in pre-production and hasn’t started filming yet, interrupting an official release date.