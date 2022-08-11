Renee Zellweger looks overwhelmed pushing a grocery cart as she picks up balloons

Renee Zellweger was spotted on Wednesday pushing a grocery cart while shopping at Gelson’s Market in California.

The 53-year-old actress packed up balloons, household items and a juicy arrangement as she shopped the store in an understated look.

The actress wore her signature burnt orange Texas Longhorns cap proudly on her messy blonde ponytail and appeared to be getting ready to celebrate someone’s birthday.

On and off: Renee Zellweger handled a birthday balloon bouquet as she loaded her van at a California store on Wednesday

Zellweger — who was nearly unrecognizable in her role as alleged serial killer Pam Hupp on the NBC series The Thing About Pam — looked just like her usual petite fit self in her athletic attire.

Wearing spandex-patterned track shorts and a long black shirt, the tan actress looked lean and strong as she sauntered through the store with her collection of goods.

She wore a pair of orange On Cloud training sneakers that matched her hat from the University of Texas perfectly.

Patience: Zellweger waited patiently in line in front of the market to pay

Taking time out from the multiple projects she has in the works, the actress stocked up on basic household supplies and bought someone special a giant birthday balloon bouquet.

Despite building a sizable real estate portfolio in the United States, Zellweger spent much of the month with friend Ant Anstead in Orange County.

Recently, the award-winning actress has been candid about her displeasure with anti-aging beauty products and the industry as a whole, highlighting the destructive effect that comes with an eternal search for the fountain of youth.

Pushing the limit: Chicago actress pushed an overcrowded cart toward her car on Wednesday

At 53, Zellweger chooses to bask in the glory of aging rather than obsessively trying to defy it.

In an article in The times published on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress notably stated “to be vibrant and beautiful, you have to embrace your age.”

Zellweger, who has lived in the public eye for most of her adulthood, has taken a stance and hopes it has empowered women in the entertainment industry to not allow the number of candles on their birthday cakes to detract from their commitment to it. subject dictates.