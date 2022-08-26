Renee Zellweger enjoys quality time with beau Ant Anstead’s son Hudson, two

Renee Zellweger enjoyed some quality time in Laguna Beach this Friday with her beautiful Ant Anstead’s son Hudson, two.

Ant, 43, a TV presenter, is currently in his native England working on the Silverstone Classic, a car festival on the racetrack where the British Grand Prix takes place.

Back home in California, little Hudson was seen holding hands with his father’s girlfriend as they walked the dogs down the street.

Renee, who started dating Ant last summer, emphasized her petite frame in a form-fitting workout outfit with black leggings and a tight blue sweater.

The two-time Oscar winner wore a scarf and swept her blonde hair up under a camel-colored baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Ant, who was a car builder before venturing onto TV, is back in the UK to co-host the Silverstone Classic’s highlight show with Nicki Shields.

On Thursday, the dashing TV personality posted a heartwarming Insta Stories photo of himself FaceTiming little Hudson from England.

Ant shares his son with his ex-wife Christina Haack, whom he married three days before Christmas 2018 at their Newport Beach home.

They announced their split in September 2020 just after Hudson’s first birthday and have been fighting a vindictive custody battle over their little boy ever since.

Earlier this year, Ant filed an emergency warrant for full custody of Hudson, while Christina was allowed to have him every other weekend.

He accused her in court documents of being an insecure mother who spent an average of only “9 full days a month” with Hudson and constantly paraded him around on social media when he was in her care. TMZ reported.

Glamorous Couple: Ant is pictured with Renee in a heartwarming Instagram photo he posted last month referring to her as ‘Pure’. Class.’

“What Ant is doing saddens me deeply,” Christina shot back to… Us Weekly. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, it should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as I and my attorney suggested.”

A judge rejected Ant’s emergency order, ruling that he had provided “insufficient evidence” that the settlement should be changed immediately.

However, the custody battle continues and Ant and Christina are currently preparing for a hearing scheduled for next month.

A few months ago, a source said: Us Weekly that Renee, who has no children of her own at 53, “gets along so well with Hudson.”

As they were: Ant shares his son with his ex-wife Christina Haack, with whom he is now in a custody battle; they are pictured in May 2019

The insider gushed: “She really bond with him, and Ant loves how sweet and caring she is to his kids when they’re all together.”

Meanwhile, Christina, who rose to fame on the home renovation show Flip Or Flop with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, married real estate agent Joshua Hall in May.

Renee, who is from Texas, was briefly married to country singer Kenney Chesney in 2005 until they were annulled after just four months.

She conducted a long-lasting romance with musician Doyle Bramhall II, a frequent collaborator of Eric Clapton’s, from 2012 to 2019.