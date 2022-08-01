Renee Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead enjoy a bike ride with friends in Laguna Beach

Renee Zellweger and her boyfriend Ant Anstead beamed while biking with some friends in Laguna Beach, California on Sunday afternoon.

As the lovebirds cruised the fabled Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), the Judy star, 53, and British TV presenter, 43, enjoyed fantastic views of the ocean, sand and surfers wearing matching white helmets. .

The Academy Award winner, who began dating her handsome beau in June 2021, cut a casual figure in a quilted black jacket over a gray t-shirt and leggings.

Zellweger, a native of Texan, also wore her favorite UT Austin orange baseball cap from her college days at the University of Texas at Austin and comfy sneakers.

Meanwhile, Anstead wore a plain black t-shirt, navy shorts, black sunglasses and sandals.

After working up a sweat, they head to Cryo Haus for a cold therapy, where you expose your body to sub-zero temperatures for three minutes to help with circulation, strengthen muscles, and flush out toxins.

According to the spas website: ‘Exposure to extremely cold temperatures prompts the body to increase its metabolism to produce heat.’

In addition, CRYO’s effects can “last for hours after your session, causing the body to burn about 500-800 calories.”

After the session, they treated themselves to an ice cream to beat the heat outside.

The couple have been inseparable since they started dating after meeting last summer on the set of his Discovery+ show ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride’.

Ant was previously married to Louise Anstead from 2005 to 2017 and then to Christina from 2018 to 2021.

He has three children: two with Louise named Amelie and Archie and Hudson with Christina.

Renée has also had some high profile relationships in the past.

She was engaged to comedian Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000, and she married Kenny Chesney in 2005, though they annulled the marriage just four months later.

More recently, the Bridget Jones’s Diary star was in a relationship with musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.

But her career has not slowed down.

Her series The Thing About Pam, which focuses on the murder of Betsy Faria, is currently being released on Peacock. She plays the title role in the series.

Two weeks ago, news broke that she’s reportedly making a comeback as Bridget Jones — with a son in tow.

In late July, The Sun reported that producers had been working on the project “in secret.”

The upcoming film is rumored to be co-written by creator Helen Fielding, 64, and will see Renée tell the story of motherhood with her son.

A source said: ‘There have been few more successful or popular rom-coms than Bridget Jones in recent decades, but everyone thought this one was over for good.