Renee Zellweger, 59, has a youthful glow as she models a pageboy cap

Renee Zellweger had a youthful glow on Monday.

The 59-year-old actress wore a black pageboy cap with a fitted blazer, jeans and boots as she attended a special screening of Tell It Like A Woman in Los Angeles.

This comes as she continues to romance Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead, who has a son with Christina Hall of Flip Or Flop.

The award-winning actress posed with a number of crew members who worked behind the scenes on the feature film.

She was also seen with Oscar-winning composter Diane Warren.

The US limited release of Tell It Like A Woman premiered in October. Other wide release dates have not yet been announced.

The star of the Bridget Jones film franchise wore gray jeans, faded at the knee and patent leather heeled boots.

For makeup, the star glowed with a generous amount of highlighter, pink blush, and a matching pink-nude lipstick.

Her strawberry blonde locks were styled in a casual updo, slightly to the side, with loose coins around her face.

According to the synopsis, the star-studded film is narrated in five languages ​​and consists of seven segments, making it a feature-length film.

The segments are directed by female directors from different parts of the world – shot in Italy, India, Japan and the US

The stories touch on a variety of genres, including drama, comedy, docudrama, and animation.

Tell It Like A Woman’s female-powered cast and crew includes Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film also features Catherine Hardwicke, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden, Leonor Varela, Anne Watanabe and Mipo O.

Each segment is an inspiring and powerful story about women, by women, for everyone.

In photos, the actress posed with Rhythm of the Night songwriter Warren who wrote an original song for the movie.

Her song Applause is sung by Sofia Carson and will be released as a single later this year.

The star also posed with Silvia Chiave, the Italian Consul General in Los Angeles.

Later, the actress posed for a group photo with Warren and they are joined by producers Chiara Tilesi, Lucas Akoskin, Emanuele Amendola.