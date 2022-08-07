Renee Bargh and boyfriend Andrew Lange spotted looking loved-up in Sydney

Renee Bargh officially went Instagram with her boyfriend Andrew Lange in November.

And on Sunday, the couple in love proved their romance is still going strong when they were spotted leaving a friend’s birthday looking happier than ever.

The 35-year-old television personality looked chic in a gray blazer and matching trousers.

Renee Bargh and her boyfriend Andrew Lange proved their romance is still going strong when they were spotted leaving for a friend's birthday on Sunday. Both pictured

The TV host completed her look with a pair of black heels and a gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Andrew looked stylish in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a black button-up shirt and Converse high tops.

The pair had celebrated Channel Nine reporter Airlie Walsh’s birthday in Sydney’s eastern suburbs before returning to the northern beaches.

The couple recently bought their first home together in northern Sydney for $2,475,000.

The 1950’s house is on a 460 sqm block and has four bedrooms.

It also has two bathrooms, a stone-built kitchen and an open plan living and dining area.

The property, located in the northern beachfront suburb of Avalon, was last sold in 2013 for $795,000.

Renee officially went Instagram with her boyfriend in November.

The presenter shared a much-loved photo with Andrew after enjoying a romantic weekend away.

“The most dreamy weekend in town thanks to @crystalbrookalbion + this guy,” Renee wrote.

