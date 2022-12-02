Rene Meulensteen, Socceroos Assistant Coach, calls Australia “world champions” ahead of Argentina clash

<!–

Assistant coach Rene Meulensteen labels the Socceroos “world champions” when it comes to their never-say-die attitude.

Speak on the talkSPORT podcast following Australia’s epic 1-0 win over Denmark to secure a place in the round of 16 at the World Cup, the Dutch manager explained how Graham Arnold’s men have held their own in Qatar.

“We started this journey four and a half years ago and the focus has always been on qualifying for the World Cup,” said Meulensteen.

“Arnie often spoke of his desire to create the best Socceroos team ever.

‘There was never any doubt [in my mind] we went to the World Cup, even if we did it the hard way.

Graham Arnold and assistant coach Rene Meulensteen (right) have led the Socceroos against all odds to the round of 16 at the World Cup

Superstar Lionel Messi awaits on Sunday – but he’s not the only player from Argentina to shut down the Socceroos

‘We are world champions when it comes to fighting spirit, mentality and togetherness…we are a band of brothers.’

Plenty wrote off the Socceroos after being given a football lesson by reigning champions France in their Group D opener, losing 4–1.

Former Manchester United coach Meulensteen further revealed that the squad didn’t panic, they just re-lined and prepared for Tunisia and Denmark.

History shows that Arnold’s tactics were spot on, with Australia stunning their more illustrious opponents after a gritty 1-0 win.

It hosted a blockbuster date with Argentina at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium this Sunday.

Superstar Lionel Messi looms as the obvious player for the Socceroos to contain – but Meulensteen warned the South American giants have plenty of threats on the pitch.

“Other guys like (Angel) Di Maria we will look at, not just Messi,” he added.

We respect them, but we are not afraid of them. “On the field, it’s a 22-man, 11-on-11 fight. “We’ll be ready.”

Australia pays a whopping $13 with the TAB to advance to the quarter-finals, with Argentina $1.18.

The kick-off at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium is on Sunday at 6:00 am (AEDT).