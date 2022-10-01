Remy Ma wanted to join Real Housewives Of New York City…but lost it because she lived in New Jersey

<!–

Rapper Remy Ma reportedly competed for a reboot of Real Housewives Of New York City until her residency sank her chances.

RHONY star Eboni K. Williams suggested Remy, 42, as a potential star who could shake up the series, sources familiar with the discussions said. TMZ.

However, by the time she was considered, Remy had moved to New Jersey full-time, which was a major sticking point for producers.

Cut off: Remy Ma, 42, had a discussion about possibly joining the Real Housewives Of New York City, but the discussion ended abruptly when it was revealed she lives in New Jersey, sources told TMZ; seen in October 2021 in Atlanta

According to the sources, Ebony brought up Remy as a possibility months ago, which helped her get a virtual chat with the team responsible for casting the Bravo series.

But although the musician (real name: Reminisce Mackie) was born and raised in The Bronx and spent most of her life in New York City, her current living situation has been a major sticking point.

According to the sources, she used to have an apartment in Midtown Manhattan, but she sold it and now lives mainly in New Jersey.

She might not even have made it to the casting team chat if her home base had been known, but RHONY’s staff initially got the impression that she was still living in New York.

Making the Pitch: According to the sources, Ebony K. Williams brought up Remy as a possibility months ago, which helped her get a virtual chat with the casting team; Cast Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to be seen in June in NYC

That’s all she wrote: When it became known that she had moved out of her apartment in Midtown Manhattan and now lives in New Jersey, the discussion ends abruptly; seen on September 30 in Atlanta

However, once that detail was revealed, representatives reportedly cut any discussion about Remy joining the long-running reality series.

It’s a surprising hard line considering several housewives aren’t even married, and it’s not uncommon for wealthy New Jersey residents to spend a lot of time in New York City.

TMZ also reported that TV news anchor Tamsen Fadal, who appears on CW partner PIX11, was another new face under consideration for season 14, but her candidacy also failed to materialize.

TMZ reported that TV news anchor Tamsen Fadal (L), who appears on CW partner PIX11, was also eligible for season 14, but her candidacy also stalled; seen with Kathryn Erbe in 2019 in NYC

So far, the cast of the upcoming RHONY season has not been announced.

Andy Cohen previously announced that the final season will be getting a full reboot after a hit and miss season 13, in which the housewives couldn’t agree on a moment to film a reunion special.

To clean up the house, Bravo will be sweeping away the most divisive housewives to create a new cast, though it’s not clear if any of the women will continue with the series.

But to please fans of the original show, there will also be a second spin-off featuring the stars of RHONY over the years.