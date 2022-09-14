Removing sod saves water. But will it increase district heating?

Hydrology (2022). DOI: 10.3390/hydrology9060104″ width=”800″ height=”516″/> Study area showing the mesic, oasis and xeric landscape with their surface features; red stars in each landscape indicate the weather station used for the model validation. Credit: Hydrology (2022). DOI: 10.3390/hydrology9060104



As Las Vegas and other southwestern cities look for ways to reduce water use during a historic drought, the removal of grass lawns and other areas of “non-functional grass” has been recommended by the Southern Nevada Water Authority and mandated by state law. Nevada with AB356. But will this change from turfgrass to other landscape types lead to other unintended climate effects in urban areas, such as increased air or surface temperatures?

In a new study in the journal Hydrology, a team of scientists from DRI, Arizona State University (ASU) and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), examined the irrigation water needs of three common types of urban landscapes. They then compared air temperature, surface temperature and wind speed around the three sites to find out how differences in landscape types affect their environment.

The three landscape types analyzed in the study were a “mesic” tree and sod landscape with water-intensive plants; a “xeric” landscape mainly composed of desert plants on drip irrigation; and an intermediate “oasis” landscape type with a mix of high and low water use plants. The sites were located around buildings in an experimental study area at ASU in Phoenix.

As expected, the mesic landscape (tree and sod) showed the highest water consumption. However, the mesic site also had the lowest surface and air temperatures, both day and night, creating better conditions for outdoor thermal comfort.

The xeric (desert) landscaping site had the lowest irrigation water needs but the highest temperatures. Air temperatures in the xeric landscape plot averaged 3OC (5.4OF) higher than in the other two landscape types.

The oasis landscape, with a mix of plants that use a lot and little water, offered the best of both worlds: less need for irrigation water than the Mesic site, but more cooling during the day than the xeric landscape.

“The simple message from what we learned was that xeric (desert) landscaping is not the best long-term solution and neither is mesic (tree grass),” said the study’s lead author, Rubab Saher, Ph.D., Maki postdoctoral research associate at DRI. . “An ‘oasis’ style landscape, with trees such as acacia or ghost gum, and shrubs such as dwarf poinciana, which need light irrigation, are the best solution, as it saves water, but also contributes to cooling through the evaporation of the plants.”

The study also examined the role of buildings and open air to understand the effect of shadow on the landscape. They found that shade in the narrow space between buildings created shade with a temperature comparable to that under a tree in a mesian landscape and are interested in further research to learn more about the impact of building orientation on maximizing summer shade.

“I became interested in this topic because urban irrigation and water-efficient landscaping are really important issues in the western US, but haven’t been studied very thoroughly,” Saher says. “People are applying methods to calculate farmland irrigation, but urban areas are very different landscapes and the ways homeowners irrigate are very unpredictable.”

The authors hope their findings will be helpful to homeowners, city planners, or anyone trying to help conserve water but prevent global warming in arid urban areas.

“Removing sod from the landscape is an excellent way to conserve water, but if we remove all sod, the temperature will rise,” Saher said. “For every acre of sod removed, we also need to plant native and/or rain-fed trees to make arid cities liveable in the long term.”

Rubab Saher et al, Assessment of the microclimate impacts and irrigation water requirements of Mesic, Oasis and Xeric landscapes, Hydrology (2022). Rubab Saher et al, Assessment of the microclimate impacts and irrigation water requirements of Mesic, Oasis and Xeric landscapes,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/hydrology9060104

