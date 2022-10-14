‘Remove the dictator Xi Jinping’: Images show rare protest in Beijing

Despite online censorship, photos and videos shared online show a rare protest against the Chinese government in Beijing. The dramatic demonstration took place on a highway bridge on October 13, just days before the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party meets. The protest appears to have been initiated by just one person, who has been widely acclaimed online.

Two banners with a protest message were hung on the Sitong Bridge (geolocation here), which overlooks a busy arterial road in northwestern Beijing, on Thursday morning, Oct. 13. In the center, a plume of black smoke rises into the sky.

The left banner reads: “We don’t want Covid tests, we want food; we don’t want lockdown, but freedom, no lies, but dignity […] No longer slaves to be citizens.” The left says: “Students, workers, people […] remove the dictator Xi Jinping”. You see a man standing on the bridge behind the banners.

me me pic.twitter.com/hnfXO00P0n — 谢万军 Wanjun Xie (@wanjunxie) October 13, 2022 The scene from a different angle, filmed from a car coming from the left, with smoke rising from the bridge and the two banners.





Images showing the scene from different angles have caused a stir on the Chinese social networks Weibo and WeChat. The footage is now impossible to find on these networks even by entering specific keywords such as the name of the bridge where the scene took place, as reported by Chinese digital timeswho has tested several.

The images continue to circulate on foreign social networks, mainly Twitter, where some claim their Weibo accounts were censored after they shared images from the event.

These types of protests are rare in China and can lead to severe penalties, especially when they target a leader. The event also took place just before the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which will be held in the capital on October 16. Xi Jinping is expected to win a third term as the party’s general secretary and, by extension, as president of China.

We were unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding the protest or how the person behind it was able to hang the banners in the heavily guarded city of Beijing.

Deutsche Welle reported that an Associated Press reporter arrived late Thursday and saw no banners but a black spot on the edge of the bridge, believed to be related to the fire. He said there was a strong police presence on the property until the end of the day. According to the Chinese police, nothing “unusual” had happened.

Other footage from the event shows police officers removing a person from the bridge and removing the banners.

The BBC reports that one person was arrested in conjunction with the protests.