Reminiscing about history, boys? James Corden and Dominic Cooper near 20-year friendship

They went down in history when they starred as young actors in an award-winning play.

Now James Corden and Dominic Cooper have shown that their friendship is still going strong 18 years later.

Corden, 43, and Cooper, 44, played schoolboys in writer Alan Bennett’s The History Boys in London and on Broadway before starring in a 2006 film version.

Corden became a top host of an American chat show, while Cooper starred in the Mamma Mia! movies.

The friends were reunited for drinks and cigarettes at the chic London restaurant Scott’s. They then threw their caution to the wind as they rode helmetless on matching electric bicycles amid the busy traffic in the capital.

Despite their casual clothes and dark sunglasses, they did not go unnoticed by other diners who saw the old friends as they left.

With an estimated combined fortune of over £60 million, Corden and Cooper’s foray into Scott’s is a far cry from life in their twenties when they shared a simple London flat.

“We only had one bed and one piece of cutlery that was a spatula,” Cooper revealed on Corden’s show last year. “And I remember one very depressing night when he caught me. He came home and I was just eating baked beans with a spatula from the can.’

Corden added, “For about three weeks, our fridge had only a chocolate Lindt bunny and half a vitamin water. That was it in the whole fridge.”

Corden, who has three children with wife Julia Carey, found further success as Smithy in BBC comedy Gavin And Stacey before moving to the US in 2015.

He is currently planning to finish his stint on The Late Late Show – in which he stars in Carpool Karaoke – and return to the UK next year.

Ben Turner, one of the founders of Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, said last month that he is “very excited to get James back in the UK”.

Cooper, who introduced Corden to Julia, is the godfather to their first child Max.