Reminders in macOS Ventura: New features to help you be more productive

Reminders is a simple app, but if you use it right, it can do a great job of helping you get things done. In macOS Ventura, Apple has added several new features to make Reminders more useful. Let’s see.

Your list of reminders is now divided into time- and date-based groups to make it easier to view your lists. If you’ve assigned a time and date to a reminder, it will appear in the appropriate section. For example, a reminder set for today at 3 p.m. will appear in an afternoon section. If you look at the scheduled reminders, you will see sections for the coming days.

In macOS Ventura, reminders are now grouped by time and date. Foundry

Pinned Lists

You can now pin a list for quick access. Right click on the list and select from the pop-up menu Pin listjust like in Messages.

In macOS Ventura, lists can be pinned to Reminders for quick access. Foundry

Templates

Lists can be saved as a template and reused for other lists. Templates can be shared with others and you can also download shared templates.

In macOS Ventura, list templates can be created in Reminders. Foundry

To create a template, create a list and then click the File menu and select Save as template.

In macOS Ventura, templates created in Reminders can be shared with others. Foundry

To share a template, click the File menu and select View Templates. From the list that appears, select the desired template and then click the “…” button to the right of it. Select Share Template and a pop-up window will appear with the sharing options.

Text formatting and lists

With Reminders, you can now apply bold, italic, and underline formatting to the notes of a reminder. You can also create bulleted, numbered, and dashed lists. These formatting options are available in the Edit menu, and you can also use keyboard combinations to apply them, such as Command-B for bold.

In macOS Ventura, Reminders now offers text and list formatting. Foundry

Completed Section

When you’re done with a reminder, it moves to the new Completed section. For reference, completed reminders contain the completion time.

In macOS Ventura, Reminders has a new Completed section. Foundry

Other New Features