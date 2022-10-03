Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week
Hulu will raise its prices on October 10. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99/month instead of $6.99/month (or $79.99/year) for the ad-supported version from Hulu and $14.99/month instead of $12.99/month for the ad-free subscription.
Prices for Hulu’s bundled plans with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus aren’t changing just yet, but Hulu has planned a price hike for later this year. Once Disney Plus rolls out its ad-supported tier on December 8, the bundle with ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu with ads, and ESPN Plus will cost $14.99/month instead of $13.99/month, while the price for ad-free Disney Plus , Hulu and ESPN Plus remain $19.99/month. Disney, the parent company of Hulu, is also introducing two new, lower-cost, ad-supported plans: $9.99/month for Disney Plus and Hulu; and $12.99/month for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.
And if you’ve already subscribed to Hulu’s live TV bundle, the price for that will remain the same for the (hopefully) near future. It still costs $74.99 for Live TV, Hulu and ESPN Plus with ads and Disney Plus without ads for existing subscribers. The other two plans, which offer live TV with ad-supported versions of Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus (when it comes out), will cost $69.99, while the live TV bundle with ad-free Hulu and ad-supported Disney Plus and ESPN Plus costs $75.99. Hulu is also introducing a premium ad-free live TV bundle that includes all three services with no ads in December, which will cost $82.99.