Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week

Hulu will raise its prices on October 10. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99/month instead of $6.99/month (or $79.99/year) for the ad-supported version from Hulu and $14.99/month instead of $12.99/month for the ad-free subscription.

Prices for Hulu’s bundled plans with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus aren’t changing just yet, but Hulu has planned a price hike for later this year. Once Disney Plus rolls out its ad-supported tier on December 8, the bundle with ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu with ads, and ESPN Plus will cost $14.99/month instead of $13.99/month, while the price for ad-free Disney Plus , Hulu and ESPN Plus remain $19.99/month. Disney, the parent company of Hulu, is also introducing two new, lower-cost, ad-supported plans: $9.99/month for Disney Plus and Hulu; and $12.99/month for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.