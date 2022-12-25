Remembering Luciano Pradal, the ByWard Market’s chestnut evangelist

‘Freshly roasted chestnuts, what do you need more than that in life?’

File: Luciano Pradal was outside serving roasted chestnuts to guests arriving to the Italian-themed Mangia! Mangia! gala for the Queensway Carleton Hospital, held Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, at the Sala San Marco. Photo by Caroline Phillips /POSTMEDIA Visitors to the ByWard Market have not been greeted this holiday season by the rich smell of roasting chestnuts or the warmth of the man selling them.

Luciano Pradal, the sunny man who used to offer passers-by a free chestnut from his sidewalk “fornella,” died earlier this year from heart failure and pneumonia. He was 79.

Pradal was a chestnut evangelist. For a decade, he was a fixture in front of La Bottega Nicastro on George Street.

“Freshly roasted chestnuts, what do you need more than that in life?” Pradal once proclaimed in an interview.

He even wrote a book entitled “Chronicles of an Ottawa Chestnut Lover.” It’s a chatty diary of his interactions with customers while working as the city’s ‘castagnaro,’ its chestnut roaster.

File: Luciano Pradal roasts his chestnuts in the ByWard Market in Ottawa, Dec. 23, 2010. Photo by Jean Levac /POSTMEDIA Pradal’s daughter, Sophia, said her father was a happy, curious and engaging man, who considered himself an ambassador for the Italian community.

“He was very proud of his Italian roots and loved to share our culture with others,” she said.

Pat Nicastro, the owner of La Bottega Nicastro, said Pradal always handed out free chestnuts to passing children.

“He never really made money with the chestnuts. He probably gave out free as many as he took money for,” said Nicastro. “He was a passionate man, always about the chestnuts — it goes back to Italy when he was a kid.”

Luciano Pradal was born during the Second World War on June 11, 1942, in Vittorio Veneto, a town in northeastern Italy. His father was a soldier in the war and perished on the Russian front while Luciano was still an infant.

Pradal grew up in the poverty of post-war Italy and was sent to school in short pants even on cold days. His mother would give him roasted chestnuts to put in his pockets: They offered a hot, nutritious breakfast while also serving to keep him warm.

He left school to work in a bakery, and at 19, moved to Turin for a job as a baker and pastry maker. In 1966, Pradal joined the wave of Italian immigrants making their way to Canada. He settled in Ottawa and worked in a bakery and in construction before joining the federal civil service as a stationary engineer.

In retirement, Pradal indulged his passion for chestnuts.

As Pradal relates in his book, “it all started” with a 2007 trip to Milan, where he toured the city and savoured roasted chestnuts from a street vendor — the taste of his childhood. He came back to Ottawa with pictures of the portable chestnut roaster that he gave to his friends, Gianni and Nino Frigo, who owned a welding shop in Little Italy.

The Frigos fashioned a roaster and cart for Pradal, who launched his chestnut roasting business on Preston Street in the fall of 2009.

File: Chestnut roasting. Photo by PAT MCGRATH /POSTMEDIA He moved to his familiar ByWard Market location early the following year after Nicastro helped him secure the permits he needed.

Nicastro said Pradal was behind his sidewalk stall even during the depths of winter.

“There’d be terrible snowstorms and he’d be out there because he told people he was coming,” said Nicastro.

Pradal loved to “educate” his customers about chestnuts. He’d tell them about how the Romans planted chestnut trees throughout their Mediterranean empire, how the nuts became known as the “bread of the poor” and how they sustained millions through hard times.

Pradal called chestnuts “a superfood.”

Unlike other nuts, chestnuts contain mostly sugars and starches — rather than oil and fats — which make them ideal for roasting. Pradal always used wood charcoal to fire his fornella and swaddled his freshly roasted chestnuts in a blanket to release their flavour and soften their texture.

He also preached about their nutritional value. Chestnuts, he told his customers, are a good source of vitamin C, fibre and potassium, while low in fat and free of cholesterol. They also pair perfectly, he enthused, with Perron cheddar cheese and red wine.

Chestnuts were a staple in the eastern United States until a fungal blight, unwittingly imported from Asia, killed an estimated four billion trees in the early 20th century. Once hailed as the “redwood of the east,” the American chestnut is now an endangered species in both the eastern U.S. and Ontario.

Pradal roasted chestnuts imported from Italy.

A relentlessly positive man, Pradal was a dedicated volunteer. He tended the vegetable gardens at the Villa Marconi, greeted visitors at the Canadian War Museum and served as a City of Ottawa tour guide.

He continued working until a series of ailments, including heart trouble and prostate cancer, made it impossible.

Nicastro said he still gets inquiries about “the chestnut guy.

“He was a special man and people really loved him,” said Nicastro. “He was that guy that would always chat with people.”

“It was the contact with the public that he loved; it was his opportunity to tell his story, to share his roots,” said Sophia, one of his two children, “and it warms my heart that people were so receptive to him.”

