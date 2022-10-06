Remember to unpair AirTags before selling or donating or they’re useless forever

Activation Lock appeared in 2013 in iOS 7 as a way to prevent iPhone theft. With Find My enabled in iCloud settings, a device can’t be reused just by being erased – someone with the device must also have the password for the Apple ID used to enable Find My to unlock it. Apple started with the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch and later added Activation Lock to watchOS and to Intel Macs with a T2 Security Chip and all M-series Apple silicon Macs.

But there’s another activation lock that Apple uses that gets less attention. When you pair an AirTag with your iPhone or iPad, or any third-party device that uses Apple’s Find My Network, Apple activates what it now calls “Find My Lock.” (The company previously called it “Pair Lock.”)

Find My Lock can only be removed when the AirTag or Find My Item is in Bluetooth proximity of the original iPhone or iPad with which it was paired.

It is easy enough to remove in these cases:

Open the Find My app on the paired iPhone or iPad. Swipe up to see a list of Find My Items. Select AirTag or another item. Press on Remove item. Press on Remove to confirm.

Apart from this method, there is no way to disable Find My Lock. If you buy a Find My item, immediately check that it’s ready for pairing – if not, return it to the owner to unlock it.

If you’re selling one or giving one away, make sure you’ve disabled pairing before doing so. Otherwise, these things are just so much decoration.

