Remember the eighties? Incredible pictures show the youth culture of Britain

Incredible images from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s have been published in a zine that harkens back to a golden age of youth culture in Britain.

The images capture a range of overlapping subcultures, from rockabillies, teds and punks to ska fans, skinheads and mod revivalists.

They were immortalized by photographer John Ingledew, and are available in the exclusive photozine published by the Museum of Youth Culture.

The disposable zine, Looking for troubleshows a range of images from Soho’s back streets, basement pool clubs and football terraces of the time.

Chelsea skin: These two women, one called Donna, with their largely shaved blonde heads were pictured on a night out in 1980

Mullet Man: Eccentric hairstyles were all the rage back in the eighties. This man was photographed at Bowie Night, The Music Machine, London in 1982

Hitting the beach: This gang of young skinheads, punks and a Madness fan were pictured on Brighton beach in 1983. One was wearing a t-shirt featuring Sid Vicious, bassist of the punk band Sex Pistols

John said: ‘The publication is part of an ongoing series published by the fantastic people at the Museum of Youth Culture celebrating British youth culture.’

The photozine – which costs £10 – features gangs, couples and individuals, many of which are being published for the first time.

They also show the Bowie club nights in Soho plus the Blitz crowd and the start of the Football Casuals and Perry Boys, each group having their own very vibrant scene and styles.

John said: ‘I think the attitude of many of the people seen in the pictures is really strong.

“Just look at the young woman’s reaction to seeing the CLASH fan approach.

‘You get that attitude of belonging to a gang and knowing that you really seem to be part of it.

‘Looking for Trouble is of course a line from an Elvis song. It’s a perfect title as this was the original youth rebel who terrorized straight society.’

Speaking about how society has changed since the Eighties, John said: ‘I think it was a great time then, a short period when things seemed accelerated compared to today.

Looking for trouble: These rockers were caught in Brighton 1982, many sporting leather jackets, some with skulls on

Incredible photos of a unique time: This skinhead couple was captured in London’s Leicester Square, 1980

‘The music went from pub rock to punk, to New Wave, to Tone Tone and then Mod revival in about three summers.

“There were a huge number of live music venues and it was cheap to go out. That’s gone lately I’m afraid.’

He said he hoped the youth of today are enjoying their youth – just as he and so many did in the eighties.

He said: ‘I really hope there are just as many young people having as great a time today.

‘Following a band or being part of a scene should be part of everyone’s teenage years.

Rockabillys – early fans of Rock and Roll – outside the pub next to the Kursaal Amusement Park, Bank Holiday Monday, Southend on Sea, 1983.

Open drug use: This photo, taken by John, shows a person allegedly snorting glue in a pub in Crystal Palace, London 1982

“However, there are a few things that I hope they are not capable of, e.g. glue snuffing that can be seen in one of the pictures. I’m glad the craze is long forgotten.’

John also talked about how he came to capture these people and events and become such an accomplished photographer.

After being offered a place at St. Martine’s School of Art in 1978, the youngster, then 18, was stunned to receive a letter from his Essex local council saying he was eligible for an equipment grant to help with his studies.

With the 80 pounds he then bought a Pentax camera with which all these pictures were taken.

He said: ‘People who know they have great looks love being photographed.

‘When people look at the camera I’ve always asked to take their picture and I can’t remember ever being turned down.

‘It was very different, cameras were quite rare then, and being photographed I think seemed a bit more special than today.

‘When I went back to a club I always took pictures to give to the people I had photographed and became friends with the likes of Kev The Ted, who I later shot at home with his Eddie Cochran LP.

Unseen footage: This photo captures the West Ham Pringle Boys outside Upton Park football ground, 1983

A Moment in Time: The character, captured by John, is Kev The Ted at home in Teddington, 1982

The zine, Looking for Trouble, is published by the Youth Culture Museum and can be purchased on the museum’s website

‘I bump into him now and then and saw him the other day. I always looked like the grumpy art student that I was and that look seemed to fit wherever I went.’

Reflecting on what has changed in photography over the decades, John said: ‘Photography is great because it lets you keep little pieces of time forever.

‘Images mature as times change – everyday things that looked so normal now seem unfamiliar.

‘I wish I had taken more pictures, I often only took one or two pictures to try and get a good one as I only had a roll of 36 exposure film for the day.

‘At least today’s digital photography has freed the photographer to choose images from it.’

Looking for Trouble is not the first photozine that the Youth Culture Museum has published.

It has previously done photozines covering Rave, Rap, Carnival and one called FOR LIFE with pictures of football fans taken over the past 40 years.