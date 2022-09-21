Remarkable photo of world’s ‘bravest’ soldiers gathering for the Queen’s funeral

An extraordinary photo has emerged of some of Australia, New Zealand and and Britain’s most decorated soldiers gathered in London to bid farewell to the Queen.

Seventeen Victoria Cross and George’s Cross recipients are seen posing outside the Union Jack Club in central London the day before the Queen’s funeral.

The Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefits Group – which is dedicated to Australia’s oldest Victoria Cross recipient – shared the photo and said: ‘Thank you Your Majesty for your long and selfless service.’

One commenter said the men in the photo are ‘the bravest of them all’.

Standing not far from Mr. Payne, the country’s oldest living Victoria Cross winner, was Ben Roberts-Smith – the controversial Australian gravedigger who is awaiting the outcome of a defamation case against Nine Entertainment Co over war crimes.

Afghan war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith VC (pictured far left) appeared in a photo with 16 other living George Cross and Victoria Cross winners. Others pictured include British soldier Johnson Beharry VC (second left), New Zealander Willie Apiata VC (third left), Michael Pratt, Australia’s last living GC (fourth left), former British officer Peter Norton GC (in wheelchair) , Keith Payne, Australia’s oldest living VC (with walking stick), Australian soldier Mark Donaldson VC (in blue suit) and Australian soldier Daniel Keighran VC (fourth from right)

Roberts-Smith, 43, and the other VC recipients were invited to the Queen’s funeral because of their military valor.

Sir. Roberts-Smith was awarded a Victoria Cross for storming a fortified enemy machine gun position in Afghanistan, killing three insurgents when his unit was pinned down.

They joined officials at the funeral – including Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley – along with celebrated civilians such as Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott.

Roberts-Smith publicly welcomed his invitation to the service by talking about the honor of meeting the Queen in 2011.

The decorated gravedigger said it was a ‘surreal’ experience and that he was ‘taken aback’ by her ‘kindness’ and ‘intelligence’.

He told the West Australian that she sort of dropped her handbag on the double sofa and motioned for me to sit down…

Ben Roberts-Smith is pictured leaving the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney, Monday, July 18, 2022. He is suing two newspaper groups over reports linking him to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

Ben Robert Smith (pictured centre), 43, is seen at the Queen’s funeral on Monday in London

Ben Roberts-Smith (left) opened up about his invitation to attend the Queen’s funeral (pictured together in 2011)

The difference between the Victoria Cross and the George Cross The Victoria Cross (VC) awarded for gallantry ‘in the presence of the enemy’. It is the highest and most prestigious award in the British awards system. George Cross (GC) is the highest award awarded by the British Government for non-operational gallantry or gallantry not in the presence of an enemy. Since its introduction in 1940, the GC has been equal in stature to the Victoria Cross. The Australian Victoria Cross was established in 1991 as a replacement for, but equivalent to, Australians receiving the original VC.

‘I assumed she was going to sit across from me but she sat right next to me and grabbed my arm and started talking to me about how she had just flown back from the Commonwealth Government meeting at the time .’

Roberts-Smith described the late monarch as ‘magnificent’, a ‘stoic leader’ and ‘a lovely lady’.

‘I have a very deep respect for Her Majesty and all that she has sacrificed in her life and what she has achieved.’

Roberts-Smith launched his defamation action against the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and Canberra Times newspapers for publishing allegations that he committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald were published by Fairfax Media, which is now owned by Nine, while the Canberra Times is published by Australian Community Media.

The sensational case, which dragged on for months during 100 days in court, was concluded at the end of July, but a verdict is not expected for months.

Although some were surprised by his invitation to the Queen’s funeral, he has a large following.

One of them said the photo of him with 16 other veterans showed ‘Australia’s greatest heroes, our country is a far better place for their service they gave! Pride and Honor.’

Another simply said ‘Well done to all you fine men.’

A commenter on another photo in the same series said ‘Thank you for your service and respect for Ben Roberts-Smith. God bless you.’

Before flying from Brisbane to London for the funeral, Mr Roberts-Smith lost a tooth.

Ben Roberts-Smith appears to have had a tooth knocked out while on holiday after his epic libel case ended

He was pictured missing one of his front teeth by Daily Mail Australia at Sydney International Airport after returning from New Zealand on 31 August.

Roberts-Smith had been on holiday in the ski and adventure resort of Queenstown with his girlfriend, Sarah Matulin.

It is not known what caused the accident.