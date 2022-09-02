Remains of a ‘VAMPIRE’ pinned to the ground with a sickle across her throat are found in Poland

Advertisement

The remains of a ‘female vampire’ have been found in a village in Poland, pinned to the ground with a sickle to her throat and a toe with a padlock ‘to prevent her from returning from the dead’.

Discovered during archaeological work at a 17th-century cemetery in the village of Pien, researchers also found that the skeletal remains had a silk cap on the head, indicating she had high social status, and a protruding tooth.

Team leader Professor Dariusz Poliński of Nicholas Copernicus University in the nearby town of Torun said the form of burial was unusual.

He said: ‘Ways to protect against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, laying the deceased face down to bite the ground, burning them and hitting them with a stone.

“The sickle was not laid flat, but placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased had tried to stand up, there was a good chance that the head would have been chopped off or injured.”

He added that the padlocked big toe on the skeleton’s left foot likely symbolized “the closing of a stage and the inability to return.”

Accounts of myths about the undead date back to the 11th century in Eastern Europe. People feared that some who were buried would scratch their way back to the surface like blood-sucking monsters and terrorize the living.

It is not uncommon in the region to find cemeteries where a metal bar – or steak – has been hammered through the skull of the deceased. People at the time believed that this was a way to ensure that the person remained dead.

In some parts of the continent – particularly among Slavic people – belief in the legends of vampires became so widespread that it caused mass hysteria and even led to the executions of people believed to be vampires.

People who died prematurely – such as by suicide – would also often have been suspected of vampirism and their bodies would have been mutilated to prevent them from rising from the dead.

In 2015, archaeologists in the village of Drewsko, 130 miles away, found five skeletons similarly buried in a 400-year-old cemetery.

Sickles were found pressed to the throat of an adult man, who was between 35 and 44 years old, and an adult woman, about 35 to 39 years old.

An elderly woman, who was 50 to 60 years old when she died, was buried with a sickle over her hips and a medium-sized stone by her throat.

Researchers discovered the remains during archaeological work at a 17th-century cemetery in the village of Pien (pictured)

Two more graves, both with sickles on the throats of the skeletons, revealed an adult woman between the ages of 30 and 39, and a young girl aged just 14 to 19.

The researchers who made the discovery said at the time: “When placed in graves, they were a guarantee that the deceased remained in their grave and therefore could not harm the living, but they may also have served to protect the dead from evil forces.

According to the folk wisdom, a sickle protected women during childbirth, children and the dead from evil spirits.

“It also played a part in rituals to counter black magic and witchcraft.”

The latest find has since been sent to Torun, where archaeologists will conduct further research.