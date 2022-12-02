‘Relish this moment, forget about the war’: Yemenis on World Cup

Sanaa, Yemen – In the Maeen district in the heart of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, about 10 street vendors gathered on the side of a busy road to watch the Argentina-Saudi Arabia match.

The men, who make their living selling vegetables or gasoline on the black market, crowded around a laptop that one of the vendors had brought and placed on a piece of cardboard on the floor.

Watching the game in the shadow of a building, some standing, others sitting – the occasional passerby stopping to catch parts of the game – the spectators temporarily forgot their worries. The men jumped and shouted when a goal was scored.

When the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Saudi Arabia, the Saudi team’s fans cheered and joked about Argentina and Lionel Messi. The Argentinian supporters were speechless.

“Football is incredibly fun,” said Abdulrahman Nasser, a Messi fan in his 30s. “It’s a recipe that can increase someone’s joy and make their fans care less about their life’s problems.”

For many in Yemen, the World Cup was a welcome distraction and another talking point.

dominate discussions

“Politics and war were the subjects of our conversations and gatherings,” explains 40-year-old self-employed taxi driver Fuad Qasem at a coffee shop in Sanaa where customers had gathered to watch the opening match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador. “[But] today the World Cup has pushed such a topic out of our minds, and keeping up to date on this event has been a priority,” he added.

An eight-year war has devastated Yemen, killing thousands and creating a humanitarian catastrophe. In October, the two warring sides failed to agree on an extension of a United Nations-brokered truce.

Despite the hardships caused by the conflict, many Yemenis’ love for football has not wavered.

Staring at the television screen with his cheeks full of khat, a narcotic leaf that many Yemenis consume at social gatherings, Qasem told the four friends sitting with him, “Let’s enjoy this moment and forget about the war. I parked my taxi, put aside work and money and came to watch this event.”

Around him, the atmosphere grew rowdy as people vied for seats with a clear view of the screen and sat down with their water, juice, or Pepsi as they waited for the game to begin.

Qasem excitedly watched the lineups of both teams and read details to his friends about the players’ professional performance.

‘Disturbed the cloudy atmosphere’

Almost everyone in the coffee shop wanted Qatar to win. So when, 16 minutes into the match, Ecuador scored their first goal, many spectators slapped their foreheads with their palms in frustration.

Qatar’s eventual 2-0 defeat did nothing to diminish the sense of awe and pride many in attendance felt for an Arab country hosting the World Cup for the first time.

“This event is everyone’s talk, and Qatar is the one who dreamed of this moment years ago and made the dream a reality,” Qasem said.

Mohammed Ali, a 23-year-old public relations student at Sanaa University, saw the tournament as a rare source of hope and amusement. He believed that Yemenis are tired of talking about the conflict in the country as such conversations instill fears for the future.

Ali’s friend Izadeen Madi, a 24-year-old studying English at an educational institution in Sanaa, also believed that always talking about the country’s war-related challenges, such as the fuel shortages of previous months, affects people’s psyches. “When negative news gets the upper hand, we see life as more difficult and sadder. This is what millions of Yemenis felt during the war,” he said. “The World Cup matches are indeed in Doha, but it has disturbed the cloudy atmosphere here.”

Mahdi said his favorite team is usually Brazil, which he expected to advance to the final rounds. But with a slight smile on his narrow face, he added that he hoped one of the four competing Arab countries would win.

This tournament, he believed, is a special moment for the Arab world. “I am a big fan of Brazilian footballers. But when they face Arab teams, I encourage the latter. Whether it is Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Morocco, I will support them against European or other international teams.”

Soccer obsessed

Private coffee shops and the Ministry of Youth and Sports set up viewing screens prior to the World Cup.

There are viewing areas in Sanaa football stadiums and outdoor screens in 10 districts of Taiz, a city about 260 km south of the capital. Northeast of Sanaa, about 173 km away, fencing was organized in several neighborhoods of the city of Marib, which was a refuge for tens of thousands of internally displaced people during the war.

Ammar Saleh, a 35-year-old school teacher in Sanaa, has been an avid football fan since childhood.

Yemenis are obsessed with football, according to Saleh, which explains why the World Cup was so popular. “Whether it’s volleyball, tennis or any other game, I don’t care. And this point of view applies to millions of Yemenis,” he said.

Saleh watched the first day of the tournament with his parents and siblings at home. “We tried to complete our tasks from the day before the opening ceremony and the first game. It was a great time full of joy and excitement. In every game we have a certain team to support, that’s why it’s exciting.”

For him, the success of an Arab team at the World Cup is a triumph for all Arabs. According to Saleh, Arab countries may differ, but they have so much in common – shared language and religion, for example – when one country achieves great things on an international level, all Arabs feel proud.

A lesson in perseverance

Saleh Abdulla, a 25-year-old supermarket worker in Sanaa, watches the matches on his mobile phone at work. “I’m addicted to watching football matches, especially the World Cup tournament,” Abdulla told Al Jazeera.

During the opening game, Abdulla, dressed in the traditional Yemeni outfit consisting of a robe, belt and jambia, a kind of dagger, sat in a chair with his phone on a desk in front of him in the shop where yogurt, cookies, cooking oil, chocolate and other items.

When a customer came in while watching the game, he got up, politely brought them their things, took their money and quickly returned to the game. Usually, Abdulla said his social media accounts are flooded with posts about the conflict.

“[Now,] when I surf social media platforms like Facebook, I see almost all posts about the World Cup in Qatar,” he said. “So we got a break from war news in daily conversations and on virtual social sites.”

Abdulla has been following the World Cup since 2002. For him it was “the most amazing tournament”.

While many see this sporting event as an outlet for joy, others believe it shows that great achievements are possible.

“Hosting this event in Qatar is a considerable honor, and the second honor will happen if an Arab country wins the World Cup,” said Madhi. “That’s why football fans in Yemen or other Arab countries are tense. They strive for a double success: to host and win the 2022 World Cup.”

For others, the tournament holds an important lesson.

Leila Amri, a 34-year-old university graduate in Sanaa, told Al Jazeera that Qatar did not complete preparations for the event overnight. “It took years of hard work, collaboration and perseverance,” she said. “This should remind all warring factions in Yemen that fighting and hatred will never bring peace or prosperity to our country.”