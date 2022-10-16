Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of the oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during an Independence Day parade. At an event in Anaheim, California, a clash broke out between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.

Indian Americans of different faiths have lived peacefully side by side in the United States for decades. But these recent events in the US – and violent clashes between some Hindus and Muslims last month in Leicester, England – have raised concerns that the strong political and religious polarization in India is seeping into diaspora communities.

In India, Hindu nationalism has been heavily snowed in Prime Minister Narendra Modic and his Bharatiya Janata party, which came to power in 2014 and won landslide elections in 2019. The ruling party has been criticized in recent years over increasing attacks on Muslims, the Muslim community and other religious minorities, as well as some Hindus who say Modi’s silence encourages right-wing groups and threatens national unity.

Hindu nationalism has divided India’s expatriate community just as Donald Trump’s presidency polarized the US, said Varun Soni, dean of religious life at the University of Southern California. It has about 2,000 students from India, one of the highest in the country.

Soni hasn’t seen these tensions crop up on campus yet. But he said USC faced a backlash for being one of more than 50 US universities to co-sponsor an online conference called “Dismantling Global Hindutva”.

The 2021 event was aimed at spreading awareness of Hindutva, Sanskrit for the essence of Hinduism, a political ideology that claims India as a predominantly Hindu nation plus some minority beliefs with roots in the country such as Sikhism, Jainism and Buddhism. Critics say other religious minorities, such as Muslims and Christians, are being excluded. Hindutva is different from Hinduism, an ancient religion practiced by approximately 1 billion people worldwide, which emphasizes the unity and divine nature of all creation.

Soni said it is important that universities remain places where “we are able to talk in a civilized way about facts that are based on facts,” but as USC chief chaplain, Soni is concerned about how polarization over Hindu nationalism is affecting the world. mental health of students.

“When someone is attacked because of their identity, ridiculed or scapegoated because they are Hindu or Muslim, I am most concerned about their well-being – not about who is right or wrong,” he said.

Anantanand Rambachan, a retired university religion professor and practicing Hindu born in Trinidad and Tobago to a family of Indian descent, said his opposition to Hindu nationalism and his dealings with groups against the ideology sparked complaints from some in a temple in Minnesota where he taught religion classes. He said opposition to Hindu nationalism sometimes results in accusations of “anti-Hindu” or “anti-India,” labels he rejects.

On the other hand, many Hindu Americans feel vilified and attacked for their views, said Samir Kalra, director of the Hindu American Foundation in Washington, D.C.

“The space to express themselves is shrinking for Hindus,” he said, adding that even agreeing to Indian government policies unrelated to religion could lead to them being labeled as Hindu nationalists.

Pushpita Prasad, a spokesman for the Coalition of Hindus of North America, said her group is counseling young Hindu-Americans who have lost friends for refusing to “take sides in this struggle coming from India”.

“If they don’t take sides or have no opinion, they are automatically assumed to be Hindu nationalists,” she said. “Their country of origin and their religion is being used against them.”

Both organizations opposed the Dismantling Global Hindutva conference, criticizing it as “Hindu phobic” and failing to present different perspectives. Conference supporters say they reject Hindutva’s proclamation as being anti-Hindu.

Some Hindu Americans, such as 25-year-old Sravya Tadepalli, believe it is their duty to speak out. Tadepalli, a Massachusetts resident who is a board member of Hindus for Human Rights, said her activism against Hindu nationalism is based on her faith.

“If that’s the fundamental principle of Hinduism, that God is in everyone, that everyone is divine, then I think as Hindus we have a moral obligation to stand up for the equality of all people,” she said. “If a person is treated less than or if their rights are violated, it is our duty to correct that.”

Tadepalli said her organization is also working to correct misinformation on social media that travels across continents fueling hatred and polarization.

Tensions in India peaked in June after police in the city of Udaipur arrested two Muslim men accused of cutting the throat of a Hindu tailor and posting a video of it on social media. The murdered man, 48-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, had reportedly shared an online post supporting a ruling party official who had been suspended for making insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

Hindu nationalist groups have attacked minority groups, particularly Muslims, on issues related to everything from food to wearing headscarves until interfaith marriage. muslims’ houses have also been demolished using heavy machinery in some states, in what critics call a growing pattern of “bulldozer justice.”

Such reports make Muslim Americans fearful for the safety of relatives in India. Shakeel Syed, executive director of the South Asian Network, a social justice organization based in Artesia, California, said he hears from his sisters regularly and feels a “pervasive fear of not knowing what tomorrow will look like.”

Syed grew up in the Indian city of Hyderabad in the 1960s and 1970s in ‘a more pluralistic, inclusive culture’.

“My Hindu friends would come to our Eid celebrations and we would go to their Diwali celebrations,” he said. “When my family went on summer vacation, we would leave our house keys with our Hindu neighbor, and they would do the same if they had to leave town.”

Syed believes that violence against Muslims has now become mainstream in India. He has heard of girls in his family who are considering taking off their hijabs or headscarves out of fear.

In the US, he sees his Hindu friends reluctant to engage in public dialogue for fear of retaliation.

“There’s still a conversation going on, but it’s happening in bags behind closed doors with like-minded people,” he said. “It certainly doesn’t happen between people with opposing views.”

Rajiv Varma, a Hindu activist from Houston, holds a diametrically opposite view. Tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the West, he said, are not a reflection of events in India, but rather stem from a deliberate effort by “religious and ideological groups waging war against Hindus”.

Varma believes that India is “a Hindu country” and the term “Hindu nationalism” just refers to love for your country and religion. He sees India as a country ravaged by conquerors and settlers, and Hindus as a religious group that does not want to convert or colonize.

“We have the right to restore our civilization,” he said.

Rasheed Ahmed, co-founder and executive director of the Washington DC-based Indian American Muslim Council, said he is saddened “to see that even educated Hindu Americans are not taking Hindu nationalism seriously.” India and Hinduism should be seen in the US and around the world.”

“The decision on whether or not to take back Hinduism from whoever hijacked it is up to them.”

Zafar Siddiqui, a Minnesota native, hopes to “reverse some of this distrust and polarization” and build understanding through education, personal connections and interfaith gatherings. Siddiqui, a Muslim, has helped bring together a group of Minnesotans of Indian descent — including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and atheists — who meet monthly for a potluck.

“For example, if people sit down at lunch or dinner or over coffee and have a direct dialogue, instead of listening to all these leaders and spreading all this hatred, that changes a lot of things,” Siddiqui said.

But at a recent meeting, some argued over a draft proposal to start a dialogue with people of different views at some point. Those who disagreed explained that they did not support reaching out to Hindu nationalists and feared harassment.

Siddiqui said plans for the future are tentatively focused on education and interfaith events that showcase India’s different traditions and religions.

“Silence is not an option,” Siddiqui said. “We needed a platform to bring together people who believe in the peaceful coexistence of all communities.”

Giovanna Dell’Orto in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

