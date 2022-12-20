Relief for Cameron Smith as US Masters opens door to LIV rebels

Augusta National will not exclude LIV players from next year’s US Masters as 16 of the Rebels will receive an invite in the coming days.

In a statement from the Georgia club, chairman Fred Ridley reiterated his opposition to the Saudi-funded circuit and said qualifying rules for the 2024 tournament could still change.

But in commentary set to replace British Open champion Cameron Smith, three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson and former Masters champions Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, Ridley indicated Augusta’s main aim was to secure the best field in April.

“Unfortunately, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Ridley said. “While we are disappointed with these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a leading field of golfers in April.