Relief for Cameron Smith as US Masters opens door to LIV rebels

Augusta National will not exclude LIV players from next year’s US Masters as 16 of the Rebels will receive an invite in the coming days.
In a statement from the Georgia club, chairman Fred Ridley reiterated his opposition to the Saudi-funded circuit and said qualifying rules for the 2024 tournament could still change.
But in commentary set to replace British Open champion Cameron Smith, three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson and former Masters champions Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, Ridley indicated Augusta’s main aim was to secure the best field in April.
“Unfortunately, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Ridley said. “While we are disappointed with these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a leading field of golfers in April.
“Therefore, as invitations are sent out this week, we will be inviting those who qualify under our current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters. As we have said in the past, every year we look at every aspect of the tournament and any adjustments or changes to the invitation criteria for future tournaments will be announced in April.
“We have reached an important point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we are confident that golf, which has overcome many challenges over the years, will once again hold up.”
Ridley’s final point will be taken in some quarters as a plea for an end to the Civil War. A legal hearing in February will decide whether the DP World Tour can impose penalties on LIV players, while the PGA Tour faces a similar hearing that may not take place until early 2024. deadlock, it was almost certain that the majors would move to protect their quality of fields.
R&A CEO Martin Slumbers announced in July that leaving LIV players from next year’s British Open was “not on the agenda” and that the US Open and US PGA are expected to follow suit.