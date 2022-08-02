Relief as young woman, 24, turns up at a police station after disappearing from Sydney’s inner west

Leal Amaral, 27, has been found safe after disappearing from Sydney’s inner west on Monday afternoon

A desperate search for a woman who disappeared after leaving a mysterious note has come to an end after she turned up at a police station.

Leal Amaral, 27, was last seen around 4pm Monday on New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill, west Sydney, wearing a light green tracksuit.

A friend reported on social media that Ms Amaral had left a note before disappearing.

When she couldn’t be found, she was reported missing to the police, who launched a massive search to find her.

Concerned loved ones and the police were deeply concerned for Leal’s well-being, but were relieved 21 hours later when she turned up safely at the Marrickville police station.

She is known to have been taken to hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, friends flocked online to share a police statement to raise awareness about her disappearance, pleading for the public’s help to find her.

“My boyfriend disappeared yesterday after leaving a note,” Luara Lavor wrote online.

“Please, anyone who saw her yesterday or today, call the police immediately.

“Help us find her.”

Friends said that Mrs. Amaral left a note before she disappeared. She was last seen in a green tracksuit