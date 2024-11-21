Relax ‘unviable’ targets for electric car sales, Ford tells ministers amid fears for UK motor industry

Car giant Ford has warned that the government’s zero emissions quotas are “unworkable”

Ministers are under increasing pressure to relax electric car sales rules amid fears for the future of the UK motor industry.

A day after announcing plans to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, including 800 in Britain, Ford warned that the Government’s zero emissions quotas are “unworkable”.

The car giant, which has more than 5,000 employees in the UK, called for “greater flexibility to hit targets” while demand for electric vehicles (EVs) “remains low”.

The comments came as Vauxhall bosses debate the future of plants at Ellesmere Port and Luton amid concerns over quotas for electric vehicles.

Carlos Tavares, chief executive of Vauxhall owner Stellantis, said last month that a decision would be made “in the coming weeks”.

Industry chiefs held crisis talks with Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds this week in a bid to relax the rules.

Nissan warns that electric vehicle quotas risk causing “irreversible” damage to the UK car industry, putting thousands of jobs and billions of pounds of investment at risk.