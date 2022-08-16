Relationships between African Americans’ spiritual and religious practices, social support, and diabetes self-care behaviors

Describe spirituality. Understanding the distinction between spirituality and religion might help you start to comprehend what spirituality means to various people. There are numerous forms of spirituality on which people may build their views, as well as numerous motives for doing so. Spirituality is a topic that is frequently discussed and misunderstood. Many individuals conflate spirituality and religion, and as a result, they enter conversations on spirituality with preconceived notions about the influence of religion. Even though spirituality is emphasized as a crucial component of faith in all religions, one might be “spiritual” without necessarily belonging to a formal religious community.

What distinguishes religion from spirituality?

Although it may be challenging to distinguish between religion and spirituality, there are some rather obvious differences between the two. A community or group usually shares a particular set of organized beliefs and behaviors that make up religion. It is more of an individual discipline and has to do with discovering peace and purpose in life. It also has to do with how one forms views about what life is all about and how to connect with other people. Imagine a football game to help you better comprehend the connection between spirituality is a system of beliefs. Similar to how religion might guide you, the game’s rules, officials, other players, and field markings all assist you in making decisions as you play. your spirituality, to be found. Without needing to play on a field or follow all the rules and regulations, kicking the ball around a park can still bring you fulfillment and enjoyment while expressing the game’s core, much like spirituality in life. People may identify as being religious or spiritual in any combination, but neither being religious nor being spiritual obligates one to be the other.

Different spiritual practices?

The foundation of mysticism is the desire to transcend the physical realm, the senses, the ego, and even time. This strategy emphasizes interpersonal connections and a sense of oneness with everything.

A particularly potent form of spirituality centered on the demand for definition and regulations is authoritarian spirituality. This kind is particularly prevalent in various religious rituals.

Analyzing history and spiritual theories is the main focus of intellectual spirituality, which aims to increase knowledge and comprehension of spirituality. Theology, which is another name for the study of religion, employs this strategy.

In many religious traditions, service spirituality is a prevalent type of spirituality. This is mostly based on using helping others as a way to demonstrate your spirituality.

People who feel spiritually inspired while with others frequently engage in social spirituality. In terms of general spirituality, social support is frequently regarded as one of the crucial components.

Purpose

This study’s goal is to examine how spiritual and religious practices, social support, and diabetic self-care behaviors are related in African Americans with type 2 diabetes, with the assumption that there would be a beneficial correlation.

Method

The cross-sectional methodology was utilized in this cohort study to concentrate on baseline information from a bigger randomized control experiment. Using the Systems of Belief Inventory (SBI) subscale I (beliefs and practices) and subscale II (social support), diabetes self-care activities (Summary of Diabetes Self-Care Activities; SDSCA) and sociodemographic factors were evaluated (social support).

Results

There were 132 participants, most of them were women, middle-aged, obese, single, with only high school education, and without jobs. There were strong correlations between spiritual and religious habits and food using Pearson correlation matrices. Social support was also found to be significantly correlated with overall diet, a particular diet, and foot care. utilizing several linear Regression revealed that social support was a highly significant predictor of foot care, general diet, and specific diet. For a particular diet, gender was a significant predictor, and for blood glucose tests, income was a significant predictor.

Conclusions

The results of this study emphasize the significance of social support, spiritual and religious practices, and beliefs in diabetic self-care activities. Future studies should examine how healthcare professionals incorporate patients’ habits, attitudes, and social networks into clinical care and incorporate them into behavior modification programmes.