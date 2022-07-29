Relationship expert tells women to find a husband they must ‘submit and surrender’

A relationship expert sparked outrage after telling women they must be willing to submit and surrender to men if they want to find a husband who will take care of them.

Alisa Abdullaeva, from Atlanta, Georgia is a relationship expert, family counselor, and spiritual educator who regularly shares relationship advice on TikTok with her more than 80,000 followers.

In a now-viral video Titled Women Must Accept This About Men, which garnered more than 840,000 views, Alisa sparked debate among her followers when she told women that “the key to finding a man who will provide and protect you is to learn to respect that men are authority’.

Alisa Abdullaeva, from Atlanta, Georgia took to TikTok to share the ‘key’ to landing a man: learning and accepting that women are not equal to men

The relationship expert told women should “learn to respect that men are authority”; Alisa, who is also a spiritual teacher, got more than 80,000 views on her video

The Russian therapist went on to explain what she believed to be the hierarchy of society, adding that God comes first, then gurus, then men, then women, and finally children, cats and dogs.

In her viral video, Alisa argued that women are not equal to men, adding that in this society “women think they are equal,” so men “never” want to be in a relationship with a woman who is independent and can care. for herself.

She added, “Every man wants a woman to submit and surrender to him.”

Alisa closed the video by further explaining her outdated views when she said that women are too “emotional” and “uncontrollable” when it comes to their feelings.

Known for her old-fashioned thinking, the relationship expert often tells women to avoid premarital sex if they want to earn a man’s respect.

Alisia (pictured with her husband) is known for her outdated views and has even told women to avoid premarital sex if they want to earn a man’s respect

In one quote, she shared with her followers that ‘high quality’ women don’t have sex before marriage or engagement

Despite the backlash from her outdated views, the spiritual teacher doesn’t seem to mind and has said she blocks and makes comments and followers who disagree with her

In another video, Alisa said, “If you have sex before marriage, you are only seen as a sexual object.”

And in another video entitled Quotes By Alisa Abdullaeva, she said: ‘If you want to marry a high-quality man, become a high-quality feminine woman. A high-quality woman does not offer sex as a sign of love. She only shares her body with her husband or at least a fiancé.’

Many of the relationship expert’s videos have sparked anger among her followers, but it seems Alisa isn’t paying attention to the comments, saying she’s “blocking” people who disagree with her views which she finds “disrespectful.” ‘

TikTok users have taken to the relationship expert’s comment section to share their frustrations over her outdated views, while others, mostly men, have praised Alisa for her way of thinking.

“This woman gets it,” said one man.

Her viral video, which has been viewed more than 840,000 times, sparked debate among followers who claimed she was brilliant while others disagreed with her opinion

Another follower added: ‘As a man I can confirm. I’ll move mountains for you as long as you appreciate me and never think you’re equal.’

“Couldn’t be closer to the truth than this. Only adult women will agree/accept this,” added another user.

“I am a strong woman and all the men I know are weak and uninteresting and useless,” commented one user.

Another user added, “No thanks. I want a man who shares responsibilities and saves me from mental strain. That to me is real leadership and protection.’

“It’s pretty certain that making and bringing people into this world puts us at the top. That is the hardest, strongest and most useful contribution known to man,” said another user.