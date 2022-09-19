Relationship expert reveals you should imagine ‘divorce’ to know if someone is right for you

A relationship expert has shockingly revealed that you should imagine breaking up with your partner and even divorce them to know if they are the one for you.

Influencer and podcaster Christina Najjar, known online as Tinx31, from Los Angeles, California, has been dubbed ‘TikTok’s older sister’ and regularly shares relationship and mental health advice with her over 1.5 million followers.

Most recently, the 31-year-old shared an email she received from an unnamed relationship expert who offered some advice on how to make a romance last — and how to know if the relationship is truly meant to be.

Among the advice, the relationship expert advised you to ask yourself which ‘piece of clothing’ in your closet your partner is, and most surprisingly explained that ‘imagining divorce’ is a surefire way to know if your significant other is right for you . you.

The beginning of the email reads: ‘Love/infatuation is like a drug and it wears off after three to four years. When you date someone, you ask yourself: Do I want to be both married and divorced to this person?’

Next, the couples specialist encouraged those in relationships or dating to visualize divorcing their partner.

They then added that it would be ‘cool to get divorced’ if someone is of ‘strong character’.

Corresponding James Sextona New York divorce attorney, wrote a piece for TIME magazine, where he shared that couples should always ‘talk about divorce’ as soon as someone gets down on one knee.

He explained that it is the most romantic thing to talk about divorce when the ring is on your finger [and] committed things you and your fiancé could do.’

Sexton added that people should talk about divorce right after getting engaged because they have the greatest love for each other so they can try to resolve any future issues that may arise.

He concluded by highlighting his top three tips for when discussing divorce before you’re even married.

In addition to envisioning divorce, the quirky advice included asking your partner what piece of clothing; you would be in their closet (stock image)

Tinx shared the email on her Instagram Story and revealed that she would delve deeper into the topic on her podcast It’s Me, Tinx

Sexton’s talking points included why you would divorce, ‘how to prevent a divorce’ and what you would ‘need’ from your partner if you divorced.

Similarly, Tinx’s relationship expert explained that you should have early break-up talks as well as conversations about ‘children, finances and ‘where you want to live’.

Next, the unnamed specialist advised that all couples should have a ‘breakup consultation call’ where they ask each other what ‘piece of clothing’ they would like to be in each other’s closets.

To avoid falling apart, the expert noted that couples should take five minutes to check in with each other and question how they could ‘better support’ each other.

The influencer’s relationship expert concluded the email by explaining: ‘In a breakup, both people grieve, some of that grief happens during the relationship for one or both parties.’

The upcoming podcast will answer viewers’ burning relationship questions while discussing all things intimacy, while touching on her latest podcast that detailed detailed information on how to have ‘amazing sex.’