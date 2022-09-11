Relationship expert reveals her ‘foolproof’ advice for getting ‘revenge on your ex’

<!–

One woman’s advice on how to get revenge on an ex-partner helps thousands move forward from past relationships.

Alexfrom Sydney, is best known for her dating and relationship advice videos on TikTok.

Her top tip for the best revenge after a breakup is to just focus on yourself, be out of touch, and distance yourself from your ex.

“I’ve had three friends from a relationship in the past two weeks, and this advice really keeps them going,” she said.

Alex revealed that “the best revenge is no response” and not to contact them in any way.

“Blowing up his phone all day pushes him further away,” she said. “You’re being labeled the ‘psychotic, crazy, jealous’ ex.”

“But if you don’t message him, mute him on social media so you don’t see his posts and stories — that’s a good way to get a response.”

The relationship expert revealed that improving yourself and focusing on your mind, body and health was the best way forward.

Alex suggested solo activities such as reading, meditating, and going to the gym.

“They don’t call it a revenge body for nothing,” she joked.

She also said that posting pictures of a man holding your hand online would quickly backfire and make you jealous.

“If you must, you should share photos of yourself in nature, at events and dining with your friends.”

“You have to show them you’re all right and happy.”

The relationship expert revealed that following that advice has gotten her more dates than anything else.

‘I will never get messages again’ [from guys] than when I’m working out, eating healthy and keeping my mental health on track.’

She added: “The best revenge is to become the best possible version of yourself.”

Thousands were involved in Alex’s video and many thanked her for the simple and sound advice.

“You are a wise lady,” said a woman.

“Thank you for this – very true,” added another.