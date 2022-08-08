Relationship expert Mel Schilling arrives at Sydney Airport ahead of filming the new season of MAFS

Mel Schilling arrived at Sydney Airport Monday ahead of the filming of the new season of Married At First Sight.

The 50-year-old relationship expert dressed casually in navy blue tights as she left the airport.

She completed her look with a white T-shirt, a pink cardigan and a leopard print scarf around her neck.

Married at First Sight relationship expert Mel Schilling (pictured) arrived at Sydney airport ahead of filming of the new season of the dating show on Monday

Mel also wore a pair of comfortable white sneakers and was holding a large black bag.

The MAFS star tied her locks in a high bun and went makeup-free as she pushed her suitcase through the airport.

Season 10 is in the final stages of casting and production is set to begin later this month.

The 50-year-old relationship expert dressed casually in navy blue tights as she left the airport

The cast is joined by experts Mel, John Aitken and Alessandra Rampolla.

Last month, former contestant Olivia Frazer shared her advice for the stars of season ten.

Olivia, 29, took to her Instagram to message next year’s “villain” during a fan Q&A.

She completed her look with a white T-shirt, pink cardigan and wrapped a leopard print scarf around her neck.

“Whoever you are, I have a feeling they’ll make you worse than me (villains always have to get worse for the ratings),” she wrote.

“Please know that there is light on the other side of the pile. It takes a lot of effort, but life is worth living on the other side.

‘I haven’t seen it in a long time. But now I’m here enjoying every moment.’