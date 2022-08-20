Relationship coach shares strategies for dealing with rejection

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A relationship coach has revealed some of the strategies you can use to deal with the discomfort of rejection — from realizing it isn’t always personal to talking to yourself in a positive way.

Paige Moyce, a relationship and dating coach from the UK, shared the tips on the subject in a recent video on TikTok.

In the video entitled How to Get Over Rejection, she discussed how rejection is a part of life, but it’s still a painful thing to deal with.

A relationship coach discussed rejection and offered strategies for dealing with the disappointment and spur of rejection when you’re dating (stock image)

According to Paige, rejection can negatively affect your self-esteem. She also notes that since we normally feel rejected for wanting a relationship to work, disappointment is also a big factor.

The three-step plan to overcome rejection 1. Accept Rejection Isn’t Always Personal 2. Think of Rejection as a Redirect 3. Talk to yourself in a positive light after experiencing rejection

In the video, she said, “How can you get started about it? Step one is accepting that rejection isn’t always personal. Often we accept rejection and take it in, internalizing it wholeheartedly and tearing ourselves apart as a result.

“It’s okay to feel rejected. It’s not a negative, it’s not a detriment to your character, it’s not a detriment to who you are.

“Rejection is part of life and while it doesn’t feel right, it’s okay to feel rejected. You don’t have to bury that emotion. It’s okay. You are human.’

Her second strategy was to reformulate how we look at rejection. She explains: ‘We often see rejection as something very negative. And that’s okay to feel like it is.

“But really, rejection is just a diversion. When we feel rejected or rejected, it’s just a detour or path… When we stop seeing rejection as the end of the road and see it as a small left turn into a new road.

“We’re actually starting to look at it positively and that takes us out of the dark hole we can put ourselves in when we feel like we’ve been rejected.”

Third, according to Paige, people should ‘start talking’ [themselves] Like it [they] To talk with [their] friends’.

According to dating coach Paige Moyce (pictured), while rejection is hard to deal with, there are strategies you can use to make it easier

“If your girlfriend felt rejected or was rejected, you wouldn’t tear them apart,” she says in the video.

“You wouldn’t point out any flaws you thought they had. You wouldn’t dwell on the negatives with them. You try to lift them. So do that with yourself. Talk to yourself as you would to your friend.

“Write down the things you like about yourself. Write down the achievements you have made, write down what you are proud of. And when that rejection creeps in, remind yourself of who you are and your self-esteem there.”

Paige’s final strategy for dealing with rejection is to “don’t surround yourself with someone who doesn’t make you feel good.”

She says, “If you’re feeling rejected or rejected, the last thing you need is to be around negative energy.

“So set your limits. Stay around people who lift you up, elevate yourself and know that it’s totally okay to feel everything you feel.’