Reiki guru discovered outline of an angel inside an aubergine in 2008 and has kept it ever since 

A mum-of-two said it was a ‘miracle’ to discover the perfect outline of an angle in her aubergine she kept in the freezer for 14 years.

Maya Rana was making an eggplant curry back in 2008 when she cut open the fruit and found the angel outline running through it.

At the same time, the 54-year-old began doing reiki – a Japanese form of energy healing – when she became possessed by the religious beings.

She has claimed to have heard them, while also insisting that a group of them formed a choir in her bedroom and woke her up one morning.

The Reiki practitioner refused to throw the aubergine away, saying that finding the outline of the angel in her dinner was a sign that they were ‘with her’.

Photos taken show the reiki practitioner proudly holding her circular disc with the silhouette of an angel, complete with open wings, which are carved out of the fruit’s seed.

Maya Rana (pictured) was making an eggplant curry back in 2008 when she cut open the fruit and found the outline of the angel running through it

Maya, from Leicester, Leicestershire, said: ‘I was very surprised to see the angel in the aubergine, you don’t expect to see that.

‘I couldn’t believe it, you could really see the outline of the angel and everything. I was cutting the eggplant and noticed it right away.

‘When I cut more slices, it was all through the eggplant. I was just chopping an eggplant and through it all, every slice had the same outline.

‘To me it immediately looks like an angel. I kept the largest slice, which was the middle one, and I still have it after all these years in a small tub in the freezer.

‘I can’t bear to throw it away. I just think it’s like a miracle, especially to experience so many [other] things around that time too.

‘To me it is a sign that angels are with me. They don’t come unless you really believe in them, then they start to make themselves available or visible to you – you can see them or hear them..’

The singleton said she started seeing angels after her divorce in 2008.

The Reiki practitioner refused to throw away the eggplant (pictured), saying that finding the outline of the angel in her dinner was a sign that they were ‘with her’

Maya’s interest was piqued by a friend who used to do reiki, who told her she had a dream where angels appeared and told her to do reiki too.

She then started to finish her education and is doing it for friends and family.

Maya said: ‘Things started to happen after I completed the reiki course and started seeing more angels.

‘The more I started thinking about them and looking at it, I started seeing things like the eggplant.

‘I started to believe in it so much. I went around charity shops looking for angel books and when you do reiki you have a 21 day ‘clearing period’ to get rid of negativity.

‘The priest says you will hear and see things, but not to be afraid. One night I opened my eyes and there was a big beautiful glow and I think it was an angel in my room.

Maya’s interest was piqued by a friend who used to do reiki, who told her she had a dream where angels appeared and told her to do reiki too. (The image: the aubergine and a card with the words ‘angel in the pocket’)

‘I literally just looked at it and it was kind of smiling. I got so scared I screamed out loud and it just went away.

‘One Christmas one of my friends gave me a very small book and every night I used to go to bed, read a few pages and sleep.

‘One night I finished it and went to bed and used to have an alarm on. I woke up one morning and all I could hear was a beautiful choir of angels just singing.

‘When I woke up I was like ‘oh my god what was that?’ I’ve never heard anything like it. It was amazing.

‘I haven’t seen more angels in vegetables since. It happened once.’