Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston often thinks of uncongested lanes with only one defender to avoid. The dream is unlikely to become a reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Year anytime soon.

Boston has a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine scoring and rebounding by single digits in its first two league games.

Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina’s first two league games. She had posted eight double-doubles in her team’s first 12 non-conference games.

Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was flagged by up to four defenders in hopes of keeping its production down.

“They’re definitely new types of clutter defenses that we’ve seen,” Boston said Wednesday. “As we continue to see it, I think I’m just going to become more aware of it and maneuver much better.”

Not that Boston’s single-singles cost the Gamecocks, who took significant victories over Texas A&M (76-34) and the Bulldogs (68-51).

With Boston tied and denied the ball, others on South Carolina’s talented roster were left to take over. Senior Zia Cooke had a career-high 31 points in the Georgia victory.

“At the same time, my teammates are knocking down the shots,” Boston said. “So if that remains the game plan, then they’re going to snipe.”

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley understands how vital it is for Boston to play at her level so the team can win another national title. Boston had 30 double-digit games and rebounds a year ago as South Carolina won the national title.

If Boston is going strong, so are the Gamecocks.

“We definitely need to get Aliyah Boston going no matter how they’re going to play us,” Staley said.

Boston is no stranger to having multiple defensemen to try to keep South Carolina’s most reliable goalscorer in check. Staley said when Boston doesn’t produce like she used to, it can strain her mental game.

“I told her to take it as flattery,” Staley said. “It takes four people, like no one in the country has to watch out for that.”

Staley thought Boston, who scored just six shots in 31 minutes against Georgia, pressed when the ball failed to reach her.

“Teams are basically just trying to cancel her,” Staley said with a laugh.

Boston has been a player to count on since arriving in South Carolina four years ago. She had a triple-double in her freshman debut, has a career-high 68 double-doubles, and scored for one-digit in just 18 of 115 games. Boston has never gone three straight without scoring 10 or more points, a feat she hopes to maintain against Auburn (10-4, 0-2 SEC) on Thursday night.

Staley said Auburn and coach Johnnie Harris normally want to play the man’s defense, perhaps giving Boston and South Carolina’s other post players more room to operate near the basket.

Staley said Boston, a likely No. 1 overall WNBA selection, should move to the pros, where she’ll face fewer defenders waiting only for her — the league has a three-second defensive rule — low.

“He probably only has a few months left to deal with it,” Staley said. “If I’m her, I’ll get out of here.”

Boston said she had a strong workout on Wednesday and feels mentally ready for what’s to come. She also thinks about her professional future and the extra space she will get for her game.

“I’ve certainly thought about it,” she said. “But for now, while I’m here, it’s adjusting, taking the hit, and then just moving on.”

