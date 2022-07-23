Rehen Ahmed: The bowler who was called up to England’s nets who is aiming for a senior debut

Rehan Ahmed has been England’s leg spinner-in-waiting longer than most people spend on international careers.

Ahmed won’t be 18 until next month, but won’t be impressed if and when he finally makes his senior debut, having been drafted as a net bowler for the first time at age 11.

That was the impression he made for a Lord’s Test in 2016, in fact he was called back the following summer, while his most recent subpoena came on the eve of Friday’s second ODI against South Africa.

17-year-old Rehen Ahmed regularly impresses for Leicestershire at County level

“Ever since I was a kid I dream of playing for England, but I try to live the moment,” Ahmed said. Sports post.

“The night is for dreaming, so when I’m awake, I focus on the present and do my job.”

The task this week was to bowl alongside Adil Rashid, whose place he looks set to inherit in the long run.

However, it is another Yorkshireman, Richard Dawson, his England Under-19 coach, who credits the Leicestershire leggie for his progress to date.

The leg spinner won 19 wickets in 14 matches this year in the T20 Blast for the Foxes

“He doesn’t get too involved in technical stuff, he just talks about how things feel and the mental side of the game,” he said.

Earlier this month, Ahmed graduated to the international second division standings when he played for England Lions in a win over South Africa in Taunton.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, who laid the foundation for the South Africans’ winning aggregate in the opening game of the full series, were two of his casualties in numbers 6-0-54-3.

But the most cherished dismissal was Janneman Malan, who was thrown for 103 by Ahmed’s go-to ball, the googly.

Ahmed was an English net bowler just 11 years old and was recently called up to redo the job

“I thought I overfilled it and might get hit in the stands, so it was nice to see it go through him,” Ahmed said.

‘I loved the challenge. It was a great experience. Even though I went for a few runs, captain Tom Abell supported me and it’s the wickets that matter.’

It was quite a journey for a young man who only took leg spin because ‘I wanted to be a little different’.

He added: ‘When I was a kid I threw an off spinner and it felt easy; I cast a leg spinner and it came close to the wide line. I wanted to do the hardest thing.’

Now it seems only a matter of time before he takes the most difficult step.