Rehan Ahmed’s maiden ton helps stave off defeat for Leicestershire

Leicestershire 249 (Scriven 53, Conners 5-51) and 405 for 7 (Ahmed 122, Evans 64, Hill 60) course Derbyshire 568 for Dec 9 (Godleman 158, Reece 116, Madsen 92, Ahmed 5-114) with 188 runs

Rehan Ahmed scored a stellar first century to save Leicestershire from defeat in the LV=Insurance County Championship game against Derbyshire in Derby.

The England Under-19 all-rounder graced the final day of the season at the Incora County Ground with a breathtaking 122 from 113 balls to make up a memorable finale to a miserable season for the lower side of Division Two.

It was also a record feat, as he became the first Leicestershire player to score his first hundred and win his first five-wicket-haul in the same match. The 18-year-old was well supported by Lewis Hill, who scored 60 from 157 balls and shared a fourth wicket score of 163 in 35 overs with Ahmed.

Harry Swindells, 48, and Tom Scriven, (30), added 70 more and while Sam Conners celebrated his county cap by taking his 50th Championship wicket for the summer, Leicestershire led 86 to 405 7 then the game settled to a draw with 20 overs left.

Derbyshire probably sensed the opportunity for an early finish when Ben Aitchison struck in the morning’s fourth over. Sam Evans had driven the fast bowler’s square to the boundary, but the next ball pulled him into play and Wayne Madsen held a low catch on the second slip.

Leicestershire’s top order had collapsed in the first innings, but Ahmed joined Hill to give another impressive display of his talent.

After a frantic start, Ahmed got down to business with controlled aggression, playing shots around the wicket to reach a brilliant hundred. An upper-cut for six from Aitchison was one of the memorable shots in a first fifty coming from 60 balls and it took him only 39 more to reach three figures.

There were no signs of nerves as he waltzed off the field after lunch to deposit Leus du Plooy’s left arm across the long-off boundary and he handed the same treatment to off-spinner Alex Thomson. Another six from Thomson took him to 99 and the next ball he drove through the covers for his 12th four to reach three figures in his third first-class match.

Ahmed is now in the preeminent company of former England all-rounder Phillip DeFreitas, who was the last Leicestershire player to score for a century, taking five wickets in one innings in the same game, in 2003 against Sussex at Grace Road.

It was the first time it had been done in a first-class match between the two counties in Derby since Derbyshire’s Garnet Lee made an unbeaten 107 and took 5 for 31 in 1928.

Ahmed drove Thomson for a fifth six, but in the next over he skied a slog sweep at du Plooy and Luis Reece ran in to grab the catch midway through.

Hill had played a valuable support role, but he fell on the second new ball when trying to cut Aitchison and was caught on the first slip.