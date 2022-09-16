Regular vaping can cause damage to the airways of a person’s lungs

Regular vape users may be at risk for airway obstructions in their lungs and asthma-like symptoms, a new study finds.

Harvard University researchers found that chronic vapers suffered severe lung damage after years of using the devices — a worrying prospect as the device’s prevalence increases among teens and young adults.

Nearly 10 percent of Americans — and more than one in four high school students — are regular e-cigarette users, according to official figures. The devices were targeted by regulators during the Biden administration, with many fearing that their proliferation will cause an increase in lung problems such as cancer, popcorn lung and COPD in the coming decades.

dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at John’s Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, told DailyMail.com that these findings aren’t surprising but should serve as a warning that vaping can cause significant lung damage and pose more risks than many people think. to believe.

A study shows that people who regularly used e-cigarettes for three years or more experienced damage to their airways and symptoms similar to asthma (file photo)

“Our research shows that chronic pathological abnormalities can occur with vaping exposure,” said Dr. David Christiani, a Harvard professor of medicine and senior author of the study, said in a statement.

Researchers, who published their findings Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence, conducted case studies of four chronic vape users for the study.

dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at John’s Hopkins, warns younger vaping users may be causing permanent damage to their lungs from using the devices

They all had three to eight year histories of using the devices, and they all suffered from some sort of chronic lung disease.

The patients all underwent clinical evaluations, including chest imaging, tests of their lung functions, and a lung biopsy — which involves removing small amounts of tissue and testing for cancer or other diseases.

All patients suffered from some form of lung damage. They suffered from minor airway obstructions, similar to what a person can suffer if they have asthma.

Galiatsatos said this type of obstruction can make it difficult for a person to exhale, causing them to develop a chronic cough.

Researchers also found a protein in the mucus lining of the lungs, which can obstruct the airways of the lungs.

“All four individuals we studied had injury localized to the same anatomical location in the lung, manifesting as small airway fibrosis with constrictive bronchiolitis, which was attributed to vaping after thorough clinical evaluations ruled out other possible causes,” Dr. Lida Hariri, a Harvard associate professor and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

Fortunately, the damage was not irreversible. When a person stopped vaping for one to three years, some of the damage was undone as their bodies healed.

Expert warns that up to 95% of people who develop severe ‘popcorn lung’ as a result of vaping DIE within five years While some see vaping and e-cigarettes as safe alternatives to cigarettes, experts warn that users could develop the devastating ‘popcorn lung’ condition – and those who suffer from the most severe case are unlikely to survive. Bronchiolitis obliterans, the official medical diagnosis for popcorn lung, occurs when a person’s lungs become significantly scarred from inhaling dangerous chemicals or through some infection. Experts warn that many users of electronic nicotine devices – such as Juuls – are developing the condition at an alarming rate, especially at a younger age where these types of conditions are rare. dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at Johns Hopkins University, tells the DailyMail.com that those who suffer from the most severe cases of the condition are likely to die of respiratory failure within five years of developing the condition. Controversy surrounding these devices has flared up again in recent weeks after the Food and Drug Administration chose to remove Juul products from its shelves, before granting the company a temporary reprieve as it re-evaluated its decision.

“We also observed that when patients stopped vaping, they had a partial reversal of the condition for one to four years, although not completely because of residual scarring in the lung tissue,” Hariri explained.

However, the findings are still worrying for Galiatsatos. as many younger vape users do significant damage to their lungs before they even finish developing.

‘The lungs are still growing’ [in younger age groups],’ he explained.

“Your lungs really keep rolling until you’re about 35 years old. So introducing things that cause lung problems so early sets you up as a chronic patient.

“Maybe there’s a reversibility, if we can get them off the products, but if they keep using it, we’re looking at permanent damage that may be irreversible.”

Vaping and e-cigarette use among younger Americans has been described as a “crisis” by leading health officials such as Dr Sunjay Gupta.

About two million American teens report using the devices regularly — and the number has risen sharply in recent years.

Many are also unaware of the dangers of the devices. While e-cigarette use is not associated with cancer in the same way as cigarettes, Galiatsatos warns that other conditions such as “popcorn lung,” COPD and asthma can affect frequent vapers.

“There are lots of other scary, non-cancerous things that can happen to the lungs when you introduce harmful chemicals,” he explained.

“That should always be our concern. Right? Chronic lung diseases are a top three causes of death worldwide.’

Preventing spikes related to nicotine use has become a priority for US regulators in recent years.

To curb the rise in smoking among teens, the FDA banned fruit-flavored e-cigarettes and forced each company to apply individually to keep their products on the shelves.

Juul Labs, whose products became the face of the dangerous underage smoking trend after gaining popularity in the 2010s, was rejected by the FDA in June.

The devices were temporarily taken off the shelves before the FDA postponed its decision to give the agency time to review more scientific evidence.