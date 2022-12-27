Registration Open for Berkshire Art Show 2023

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, NY (NEWS10) — Berkshire County College Art Students Invited to Apply for 2023 Jury Berkshire Art Association Sample of university scholarships. Art students whose work is selected will receive $5,000 in scholarships.

The BAA College Fellowship Show is open to Berkshire County residents enrolled in the undergraduate level with an art major at any college in the country, as well as non-residents majoring in art at a Berkshire County college; Berkshire Community College, MCLA, Williams, and Simon’s Rock. Submission can be done by clicking here.

The performance is open from Tuesday, December 20 to February 26, 2023 at 11:59 pm Participants will be notified of their acceptance into the show on Friday, March 6. The exhibit will be at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue, Pittsfield, MA during the month of April. The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 3 to 5 pm