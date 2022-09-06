Registered dietitian details EXACT workout plan her clients follow to ‘lose fat and keep it off’

A registered dietitian has lifted the weekly exercise plan her clients follow to “lose fat and keep it off,” insisting that you should “work smarter, not harder.”

Jacqui Burke, 25, of Boston, Massachusetts, shares her tips for losing fat and boosting your metabolism on TikTok, where she’s known as @glowup.nutritionist to her 43,800 followers.

In a recent video, she revealed the “exact breakdown of exercises” her clients follow — and the best part is, they get weekends off.

‘The first type of exercise is LISS – low-intensity steady-state’ [cardio]. Most of my clients walk for that, and I recommend walking for 30 to 60 minutes at least five days a week,” she explains.

Burke noted in the comments that people can also do yoga or use an elliptical machine, treadmill or spin bike, as long as cardio stays at a low intensity.

Another foundation of her training program is strength training three times a week “to build muscle” and “minimize the stress response in the body.”

She also has her clients do higher-intensity cardio for about 20 minutes twice a week, saying “it’s good for your health, but you don’t want to do too much.”

“That’s it, honey,” she added at the end of the clip. “Work smarter, not harder.”

Burke gave a more detailed description in a follow-up video, saying her clients do 30 to 60 minutes of LISS and 20 to 30 minutes of strength training every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“On Monday mornings, you go for a 30 to 60 minute walk, and the great thing about walking is that you can do other things like answer emails or talk to your friends,” she said.

“Either right after or sometime in the afternoon or evening, do 20 to 30 minutes of low-impact strength. My clients do legs on Mondays.’

Their schedule is the same on Wednesday and Friday, except they do arms on Wednesday and abs on Friday.

Burke’s clients also walk for 30 to 60 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but instead of strength, they do 20 minutes of more intense cardio

Saturday and Sunday are rest days with optional walks to give the body time to rest

Burke’s clients also run for 30 to 60 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but instead of strength, they do 20 minutes of higher-intensity cardio. They have the option of doing their walk and cardio all together or at different times of the day.

“That leaves Saturday and Sunday as rest days with optional walks on those days because it’s so low impact you can’t really overdo it when it comes to walking,” she added.

“As long as you do at least five walks, three strength workouts, and two cardio, you can hook them up however you want. Believe me. It’s really not that much.’

Nutrition is also an integral part of Burke’s program and last month she explained “the difference between eating healthy and eating for fat loss.”

Burk allows her customers to eat three balanced meals a day that contain lean protein, fiber-rich carbohydrates, healthy fats and a vegetarian meal.

Burke advises going at least four hours before meals to “give your body enough time to digest” and “get into that fat-burning mode”

Burke noted that it is important that meals are balanced and spaced at least four hours apart to keep blood sugar levels stable

“Eating healthy is always good, but if your goal is fat loss, there’s a difference between just eating healthy and eating healthy in a strategic way that will lead to fat loss,” she said.

Burke noted that it’s important for meals to be balanced to keep blood sugar stable, saying, “You want every meal to contain lean protein, high-fiber carbohydrates, healthy fat and a vegetable.”

She recommends people go at least four hours before meals to “give your body enough time to digest” and “get into that fat-burning mode.”

Burke pointed out that people should also watch their portions because “it is very possible to eat too much of healthy foods.”

She concluded her video by explaining that people can do things like eat more protein and fiber, sleep more and manage stress to optimize their metabolism and help them achieve a natural calorie deficit.