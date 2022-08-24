Regina Hall skillfully skirts discussing Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap on Jimmy Kimmel Live

<!–

Regina Hall expertly walked around discussing Will Smith’s infamous Oscars hit on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC.

The 51-year-old actress discussed the bit she did while co-hosting the Oscars, in which she told some of the actors she wanted to meet that she needed them to come backstage with her to deal with a second emergency ‘Covid’- to do tests.

Guest host Lamorne Morris, 39, asked Regina about the skit and how she called Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Simu Liu, Tyler Perry, Jacob Elordi and even tried to get Will to the stage for the fake “COVID” test.

Regina shared with Lamorne that it was not planned to have the actors on stage.

“Who would go on stage if something wasn’t planned?” asked Lamorne jokingly.

“I know,” Regina said. “It was a crazy night.”

“It was a crazy night,” Lamorne said. “I’m glad that was the only time someone walked on stage that night.”

“Yeah, yeah, that was it,” Regina said.

Regina shared with Variety on Wednesday, Will, 53, had a “difficult road” to travel after the televised Oscar incident with Chris, 57.

“The first step is for him to apologize,” Regina said in the article.

Regina was on the ABC talk show promoting her upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time.

Me Time also stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Jimmy O. Yang.

The film is scheduled to hit Netflix on Friday.