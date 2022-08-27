Regina Hall joins co-star Sterling K. Brown at screening of Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Regina Hall looked radiant as she attended a special screening of her new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul with co-star Sterling K. Brown in Atlanta on Friday night.

The 51-year-old actress and 46-year-old performer posed for snaps on the pre-screening red carpet before participating in a panel discussion.

The comedy film previously premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is set to hit theaters next month.

Screening: Regina Hall looked radiant as she attended a special screening of her new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul with co-star Sterling K. Brown in Atlanta on Friday night

Hall wore her stuff in a black lace jumpsuit with a belt around her waist and teased her toned body.

The Scary Movie star is adorned with a stylish black clutch.

Her beautiful light brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders in smooth locks.

Brown cradled from head to toe in beige in a one-button shirt and wide-leg pants.

Pretty in lace: Hall wore her stuff in a black lace jumpsuit that was belted at the waist and teased her tight frame

Slim: Her beautiful light brown hair remained quite wavy and fell in smooth locks on her shoulders

The This Is Us actor paired his clothes with a matching pair of sneakers as he posed for photos with Hall.

The Primetime Emmy-winning performer was decked out in a silver necklace that gave his outfit some extra sparkle.

The pair also posed on the red carpet with director Adamma Ebo and her sister Adanne, who was one of the executive producers of the film.

The 51-year-old actress and 46-year-old performer posed for snaps on the pre-screening red carpet before participating in a panel discussion

Monochrome moment: Brown rocked beige from head to toe in a one-button shirt and wide-leg pants

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is based on Ebo’s short film of the same name, which premiered in 2018.

The film centers on a former megachurch pastor and his wife who must rebuild their congregation after a scandal has turned their followers upside down.

In addition to serving as the stars of the film, Hall and Brown were also on the executive producer’s list.

Storyline: The film revolves around a former megachurch pastor and his wife who must rebuild their congregation after a scandal has turned their followers upside down

Do the most: In addition to serving as the stars of the film, Hall and Brown were also on the executive producer’s list

Other figures involved in the behind-the-scenes production of the feature film were Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele.

Cast members in the feature included Austin Crute and Nicole Beharie.

The film’s physical production began in 2021 and finally ended in July.

Serious Support: Other figures involved in the behind-the-scenes production of the feature film were Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele

Honk for Jesus. The world premiere of Save Your Soul took place at the most recent Sundance Film Festival, which took place in January.

The feature has since received positive reviews from critics and is currently rated at 86% on Rotten tomatoes.

The upcoming film will be released to the public on September 2 via the Peacock streaming service.