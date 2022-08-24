Regina Hall dazzles in yellow dress at Me Time premiere with costars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg

Regina Hall pulled out all the stops when she graced the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles of the upcoming Netflix movie Me Time.

The actress, 51, caught the eye in an ALIÉTTE yellow dress while she was joined by costars Kevin Hart, 43, and Mark Wahlberg, also 51.

In the film, Regina plays the architect wife of a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with unprecedented ‘me time’ when his buddy invites him to a kid-free birthday party.

Stunner: Regina Hall pulled out all the stops as she graced the red carpet premiere of upcoming Netflix movie Me Time

The veteran entertainer caught the eye with the bold look styled by Alison Edmond.

It had a silky, asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder blouse with long sleeves that gathered at her forearms.

The whole was tied at the waist and extended into a long, feathered skirt with a slightly visible nude lining.

She accentuated the look with a pair of matching metallic gold open-toe heels that showcased her soft pink pedicure.

Eye-catching: the veteran entertainer turned heads with the bold look styled by Alison Edmond

Details: Her dress featured a silky, asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder blouse with long sleeves that gathered at her forearms

Regina, who hails from Washington, DC, completed her striking look with a small, satin yellow clutch.

She wore rings on her French manicured fingers and her honey highlighted hair was styled in the middle.

The shoulder-length bob was voluminous with a loose wavy pattern framing her face.

The Scary Movie actress beamed in a face full of flattering makeup that emphasized her features.

Glowing: The Scary Movie actress glowed in a face full of flattering makeup that emphasized her features

Perfect Pair: Hall took the time to pose with her costars, beaming next to Kevin, who attended the event in a red satin suit

Hall took the time to pose with her costars, beaming next to Kevin, who attended the event in a red satin suit.

The prankster paired the bold blazer and trousers with a black floral-patterned shirt in the same shade as his combo set.

He pulled the entire ensemble together and finished with a pair of shiny black lace-up shoes.

Coordinated: The funny man paired his bold blazer and pants with a black shirt with a floral pattern in the same shade as his combo set

Partner: The father of four was supported by his exquisite wife of six, Eniko Hart, 38

The father of four was supported by his exquisite wife of six, Eniko Hart, 38.

Eniko looked captivating in a black dress as she stood next to her husband as they walked through the stair-and-repeat entrance.

She caught the eye in the off-the-shoulder outfit, which was trimmed at the neck with ostrich feathers.

The form-fitting selection also boasted cutouts on either side of her tight and trimmed midriff.

Outstanding: Eniko turned heads in an off-the-shoulder outfit, which was trimmed with ostrich feathers at the neckline

Trio: Mark took the evening casual and appeared in deep blue jeans with white and gray sneakers

Reunited: The film’s three stars looked happy to be reunited at the bustling, star-studded event

Dynamic: the stars of the upcoming movie showed their camaraderie on the carpet

Mark took a casual approach to the evening, appearing in deep blue jeans with white and gray sneakers.

The Boston native wore a dark crew-neck shirt under a beige bomber jacket with navy trim.

He had a neat and cropped haircut and was shaved with a very light shade of a beard.

He gave a wide grin and held a pair of dark sunglasses in his hand that he didn’t want to wear.

Stylish: The Boston native wore a dark crew-neck shirt under a beige bomber jacket with navy trim

Cool and collected: he flashed a wide grin and held in his hand dark sunglasses that he chose not to wear

Group Photo: LR Jimmy O. Yang, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Andrew Santino and Tahj Mowry

Night out: Lori Harvey also attended the movie premiere and made her presence known in a long dress

Lori Harvey also attended the movie premiere and made her presence known in a long dress.

Her unexpected look was characterized by a hood and a patchwork-like design consisting of three different fabrics.

The sleeveless ensemble is designed with a lacing at the neckline and also laced at the back.

She paired the outfit with a pair of small gold hoops, which she showed off when her hair was styled in an updo.