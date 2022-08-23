Regina Hall dazzles in emerald suit while attending the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. premiere

Regina Hall showed some cleavage as she walked the red carpet at the Honk for Jesus. Save your soul. premieres Monday in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old actress wore a small black shirt that accentuated her ample chest.

Over that, the Girls Trip star wore a dark green and glittering blazer. She matched it with her high-waisted pants.

She was in high black high heels and her dark brown hair was combed from front to left.

The Master actress was on the carpet for the event with her co-star Sterling K. Brown, 46.

The This Is Us star wore a bright white blazer and pants combination over a matching white t-shirt.

He gave a winning grin with his hand firmly on Hall’s back.

Brown’s wife Ryan Bathe accompanied him in the soft affair. She wore a stylish black dress, with a belt around the middle.

She was wearing a wide-brimmed black fedora and she was wearing high black heels.

Marsai Martin put on a leggy display in a tiny backless black and white leopard print mini dress.

Elise Neal wore a neon yellow blazer and multi-colored leggings that hugged her bottom half.

She shielded her eyes from the flashing lights with huge sunglasses with dark lenses.

Rahvaunia wore a low-cut black dress under a white blazer. She stood in multi-colored sneakers.

Her brown hair was cut short to a bob and her bangs fell close to her eyebrows.

Twins Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo walked the red carpet together in chic ensembles. Adamma wrote and directed the film.

42 star Nicole Beharie wore a blue and white checked jumpsuit. The garment had no sleeves and her light brown hair fell down the sides of her face like a waterfall.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson wore a shirtless green blazer and matching pants.

Devere Rogers wore a white jacket with pink lapels and matching sleeves over a black shirt and black pants.

His flat haircut reached high in the air above his head.

Austin Crute wore black pants and a black jacket that was left wide open, showing his muscular chest. Huge silver chains hung around the star’s neck.

Several of the film’s stars gathered before the premiere and posed with big smiles on the red carpet alongside Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya.

Horn for Jesus. Save your soul. is a comedy starring Hall and Brown about the wife of a pastor of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch who assists her husband after a scandal turns the church upside down.

The film will be widely released in US theaters on September 2.