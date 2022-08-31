Regina Hall, 51, wows in THREE stylish looks while promoting Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. in NYC

<!–

Regina Hall wowed in three show-stopping outfits while promoting her latest film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Tuesday in New York City.

The 51-year-old actress started her day with an appearance on Good Morning America, where she modeled for a light blue blazer and matching wide-leg pants.

The Scary Movie star wore her fitted jacket over a low-cut white tank top that emphasized her roomy cleavage.

She strolled through the morning show set in a pair of high-heeled silver sandals.

Her shoulder-length dark brown hair, lightened at the ends, was worn in smooth, straightened locks.

Hours later, Regina resurfaced in a chic beige jumpsuit with a waistband.

She wore the sleeves crumpled over her arms and released several buttons to expose her smooth cleavage.

Regina stayed on her silver heels, but subtly mixed up her hair by waving the ends slightly with a curling iron.

Last but not least, the Girls Trip actress put on a breathtaking show in a flowing red dress with a sexy cutout on the chest.

It had stylish puff sleeves and, like her previous look, a belt at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Keeping it monochromatic, she slipped her feet into a pair of red strappy sandals that wrapped around her ankles.

Although she took on solo promotional duties on Tuesday, Regina was recently joined by her co-star Sterling K. Brown at the Honk for Jesus screening in Atlanta. Save your soul.

The film is based on director Adamma Ebo’s short film of the same name, which premiered in 2018.

It centers on a former megachurch pastor and his wife who must rebuild their congregation after a scandal has turned their followers upside down.

In addition to serving as the stars of the film, Regina and Sterling also served as executive producers.

Honk for Jesus. The world premiere of Save Your Soul took place at the most recent Sundance Film Festival, which took place in January.

The feature has since received positive reviews from critics and currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The upcoming film will be released to the public on September 2 via the Peacock streaming service.