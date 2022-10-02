Reggie Bird Reveals Shocking Confession From Big Brother Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Reggie Bird has admitted that winning Big Brother a second time wasn’t that exciting.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, the mother of two, 41, admitted: “It was weird this time, very different from the last time I won.”

“Reality TV used to be absolutely huge and it was all new back then and we didn’t have social (media) and stuff. This time I wasn’t being chased down the street like I was in 2003.’

Reggie Bird, 41, (pictured) admitted it wasn’t that exciting to win Big Brother for the second time

“I had two bodyguards with me for a few weeks because I had nowhere to walk,” she recalls.

‘Nowadays I can jump on the bus without any worries to do my shopping. People move on so fast.”

The Brisbane-based reality star made history when she was crowned the winner of Big Brother Australia for the second time in July.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, the mother of two, 41, admitted: ‘It was weird this time, very different from the last time I won’

Despite winning a staggering $1 million in cash nearly twenty years ago, Reggie told Daily Mail Australia that her $250,000 win couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’ve had a lot of health problems over the years,” she revealed.

“It’s hard to look for a full-time job when you also have a sick child and are divorced.

Reggie explained that she has been in and out of hospital for the past 12 years, with her son who suffers from Cystic Fibrosis. (Pictured with son Lucas (12) and daughter Mia (15))

‘I would like to have a job now. I definitely have to have a job to pay the rent. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’ll find something.’

Reggie explained that she has been in and out of the hospital for the past 12 years with her son Lucas who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

‘It’s been a struggle’ [finding a full time job]. I used to work in a call center selling lottery tickets for the prize pony, they were really good when I had to take time off,” she said.

‘It is also difficult to find employers who accept you as you are and hire you. You know, just being there, having a sick kid and taking time off from work.’