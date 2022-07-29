Regenerating the poor soils of the southern EU countries and the Mediterranean

Farmland in Crete. About 31% of the total organic carbon in the EU is found in agricultural soils (9.3% in grasslands and 21.4% in croplands), Andrés et al. (2022). Credit: public domain



The European Union (EU) aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, with net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Transformation of the agricultural sector, generating 11% (429 megatons of CO) 2 -eq in 2019) of the EU’s total GHG emissions, is vital not only to mitigate climate change, but also to ensure food security in increasingly extreme environmental conditions. The EU’s new common agricultural policy contains improvements in this regard, but needs to be more ambitious. The European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) has therefore commissioned experts to prepare a report to learn more about the potential of EU agricultural soils to sequester carbon and how to increase their capacity to do so. .

The report “Agricultural potential in carbon sequestration. Humus content of land used for agriculture and CO 2 storage” concludes that agricultural soils contain 31% of the total carbon stocks in the EU and have great potential to store more carbon. It places their carbon sequestration capacity between 9 and 24 Mt CO 2 -eq/year, depending on the uncertain evolution of climate, policy, economic and technical scenarios.

To fully realize that carbon storage potential, the report proposes to regenerate Europe’s poorest soils – those in the south and the Mediterranean – lost in organic matter through intensification of agriculture. It also recommends restoring and protecting the peatlands of northern and northeastern Europe to prevent their huge carbon stocks from being lost to agriculture.

Tons of sequestered carbon lie beneath EU crops

According to the study carried out for the report, estimates of carbon stocks in EU agricultural land range from 34 gigatons (Gt) in the top 20 cm of soil to 75 Gt in the top 30 cm. The geographical distribution of that carbon is uneven, depending on climate, land cover, geological features and history of use. About 31% of the EU’s total organic carbon is found in agricultural soils (9.3% in grasslands and 21.4% in croplands) and about 25% in peatlands, although the latter only cover 6% of the EU’s land area .

In general, the soils of northern and northeastern Europe are the richest in carbon, with Ireland, Finland, Sweden and the UK accounting for about 50% of soil organic carbon. The soils of the southern countries of the continent are generally the poorest, while Portugal, Italy, Spain and Greece, in addition to Poland and Hungary, have the lowest average concentrations of organic carbon in the soil.

How will the size of the EU’s carbon stocks vary in the future? It’s very hard to say, according to the study, because the answer will depend on how climate and land use change. In general, however, simulations based on the two factors in question predict that carbon stocks in the richest soils will grow and that the soils currently poorest in carbon will deplete further.

There is room to store more carbon

The report notes that each type of soil has a specific, limited carbon sequestration capacity. While that may seem like a problem, it also presents an opportunity, as the soils that are the most carbon-depleted, i.e. those of the EU’s southern and Mediterranean countries, have the greatest capacity to store more carbon. Switching current management practices towards carbon sequestration and fertility restoration would give EU croplands a sequestration potential of 67.5 million tonnes of CO2 2 -compare.

In addition, there is potential for reducing emissions from highly organic, carbon-rich soils, such as peat bogs. With that in mind, the report calls for the peatlands of Northern Europe to be returned for natural use or wet cultivation, to prevent dehydration and degradation. Restoration and rewetting of those peatlands would increase the mitigation potential of Europe with 54 Mt CO . to increase 2 -eq for the period 2020-2050.

When peatlands are drained for grazing or grazing, the net result is the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. As Europe’s peatlands become drier and more degraded, my co-authors and I emphasize measures to restore them in the report. Ensuring that they maintain their capacity to store carbon is crucial in the fight against climate change,” said Pilar Andrés, CREAF researcher and leader of the study.

The approaches in question are feasible because they are cost-effective (with a cost of less than 100 euros per tonne of CO 2 isolated). The report distinguishes between possible measures (technical mitigation potential) and feasible measures (realistic mitigation potential). The study confirmed that carbon sequestration in agricultural soils is a cost-effective option in both cases.

With regard to the goal of reducing emissions in the farm-to-fork agricultural sector, the report states that more than 55% of all the sector’s technical mitigation potential lies in improving agricultural soil and manure management. This statistic indicates how advisable it is to increase the carbon sequestration capacity of agricultural soils.

Lecturer Joan Romanyà (UB) says: “Now most agricultural lands are not in a good condition to cope with the increasing food demand of the coming decades in the climate change scenario (drought and floods) and the energy crisis, which includes price increase of fertilizers. In this context it is necessary to adopt new agricultural technologies that enable soil renewal while maintaining high agricultural productivity.As a result of this need, organic farming has been proposed as a useful element for developing a policy framework to initiate the necessary transition to the UN -achieving sustainable development goals.”

Agriculture that nourishes and regenerates the soil

The report clarifies that while agricultural greenhouse gas emissions with 108 Mt CO. fell 2 -eq over the period from 1990 to 2018, the actual reduction did not take place until 2005, since then the emission percentage has remained stable. According to the authors, achieving further substantial reductions requires significant changes in people’s dietary preferences, farming practices and agricultural policies.

“We have the technology and knowledge to increase soil organic matter content, while increasing fertility and mitigating climate change,” says Pilar Andrés. “What we need now is political commitment. Only real commitment will make it possible to make real, large-scale change.”

The challenge is thus twofold: on the one hand, improving the soil quality of the southern countries of the EU and the Mediterranean to increase their carbon sequestration capacity, and on the other hand restoring and protecting peatlands to prevent the loss of their carbon stocks. To meet this requirement, the report proposes integrated management strategies such as organic farming, paludiculture, agroforestry and regenerative farming.

All the practices in question promote soil fertility and facilitate carbon sequestration. They also bring other benefits, including a reduction in tillage; an increase in green coverage, which protects the soil from erosion and preserves moisture; greater plant diversity; and fertilization with natural organic matter, such as manure or compost.

“Neither biochar nor municipal waste compost can yet be offered as large-scale solutions,” said Pere Rovira of CTFC. “That will only be possible if the quality of the product can be guaranteed, perhaps through a specific labeling system,” he explains.

The report also mentions precision farming, which would not necessarily increase carbon sequestration, but could help reduce inputs of mineral fertilizers, especially ammonium nitrogen. This could be positive for the prevention of soil acidification and the resulting carbon emissions from carbonate-rich soils.

“About 44% of the total emissions from the agricultural sector are due to excessive fertilization, causing N 2 O emissions,” said IRTA researcher August Bonmatí, who co-wrote the report.

The authors caution that achieving a significant increase in carbon sequestration means that large agricultural areas must be managed accordingly, and that government agencies may not be able to afford to pay farmers the corresponding fee. The report concludes that it is therefore necessary to consider additional measures that private actors or public-private partnerships could take, such as setting up carbon markets.

More information:

Agricultural potential in carbon sequestration. Humus content of agricultural land and CO 2 storage: Agricultural potential in carbon sequestration. Humus content of agricultural land and COstorage: www.europarl.europa.eu/thinkta … IPOL_STU(2022)699655

