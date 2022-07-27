Regé-Jean Page makes rare public outing with girlfriend Emily Brown in NYC

Regé-Jean Page made a rare public outing in NYC on Tuesday with his girlfriend Emily Brown.

The Bridgerton star, 34, and the writer and part-time footballer both stepped out for his appearance on The Tonight Show.

The pair – first seen together in February 2021 – kept a low profile and left their car separate before going inside.

Regé cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and sweatpants and completed his look with comfortable sneakers and shades.

Meanwhile, Emily looked a little more glamorous in jeans, a gray denim jacket and an orange T-shirt.

She increased her height with a pair of white strappy heels and wore her hair up in a bun while accessorizing with sunglasses and a leather handbag.

The pair were first seen together in public in February 2021 outside the London home they share and have grown stronger ever since.

It was reported that the couple bought the house in February 2020, a few months after filming for Bridgerton’s series one ended.

Though they’ve been spotted at numerous red carpet events since they first bonded romantically, including the GQ awards, the pair keep their relationship a secret for the most part.

Emily works as a freelance copywriter with assignments from the likes of Nike, Converse and Uber.

Before her relationship with Regé, Emily dated Jack Badu, a football coach who would accompany her to Dulwich Hamlet games.

Colleagues on the LinkedIn network site describe her as ‘witty’ and ‘fun to chat with’.

Another wrote, rather jealously, of her: “Even after a huge party, she seems to be hopping around the world like a rabbit that has never heard the word hangover.”

While appearing on The Tonight Show, Regé revealed that his breakthrough role in Bridgerton helped land his new role on Netflix’s The Gray Man.

Page plays Carmichael in the new Netflix film, which recently received both a sequel and a spin-off on the streaming service.

The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who directed and wrote Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

When asked how he came into contact with The Russo Brothers, Page admitted that there are “a few versions” of this story.

There’s a version where Joe says his wife watched Bridgerton, there’s a version where he tells what he watched with his wife, there’s a version where Anthony says he picked up his kids and all the mothers were talking about me and he said, “I need to find out who this guy is,” Page said.

“Basically, the common thread is that some powerful men let the women in their lives talk to them, and we all know who’s running the world right now,” Page added.

He added that his co-star Chris Evans is “incredible and hilarious” and that Ryan Gosling has “the most fantastic, wry absurdist humor”.

Page said he thought Evans was “reluctantly grateful” because the “trash stache” line was an “Original Gosling.”

“He just threw disses at Evans between takes. There’s a lot of them on the cutting floor,’ Page added.

Page added that he plays a character called Denny Carmichael, who he says is “the wonderfully cunning head of the CIA.”

“Here are Cliff’s notes. Essentially I’m Ryan and Chris’s boss, I tell them to go around the world and punch each other in the face, and they do,” Page said.