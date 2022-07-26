Rege-Jean Page is NOT set to star in Marvel’s Secret Invasion after Disney mistakenly announced it

Rege-Jean Page cut a smart figure on Monday for an appearance on Good Morning America.

The outing comes after Disney bosses were left embarrassed when they mistakenly announced him as Marvel’s newest star at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on Saturday.

The 34-year-old attended the event to promote his new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Disney issued a press release announcing the cast for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, including the actor.

Despite the initial press release, TVLine later reported: “A Disney spokesperson called TVLine late Saturday night to say that Page, who is currently starring in the Netflix film The Gray Man, is not part of Secret Invasion and has been accidentally included in the official cast list.”

Despite the embarrassing gaffe, the talented star appeared cheerful after his appearance on ABC’s flagship show.

Looking smart in a knit cardigan and khaki pants, Regé-Jean waved to the delighted fans as he left the TV studios, holding an iced coffee in his hand.

Despite this, Regé-Jean is reportedly in talks to appear in series three of Bridgerton after he bowed out of season two.

The Netflix star played the Duke of Hastings in the show’s breakthrough first season, and was a runaway hit with fans and critics alike.

But the star did not star in the second series, despite his on-screen wife Daphne Bridgerton – played by Phoebe Dynevor – being everywhere.

But now The sun has reported that Regé-Jean may be returning to the show that made his name.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Regé-Jean had always been very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and move on to other projects.

“But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the bosses of the show.

“Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.”

It comes after Regé-Jean was named as the favorite to replace fellow actor Daniel Craig as James Bond after he left the 007 role in 2021 in the Bond film No Time To Die.

Fencer Regé-Jean was supported at odds of 2/1 by William Hill, with the leading bookmaker seeing good support for him in recent days.

He finished 2021 with a 4/1 chance, but now leads Tom Hardy’s market at 5/2.

Regé-Jean previously admitted that he is “flattered” to be included among a host of British stars who have been tipped for the iconic role.

He told The Mirror: ‘Ah, the B word. I think if you’re British and you do something remarkable that other people notice, people will start talking about it.’

The star added: “I think that’s pretty normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. Nothing more – or less – than that.’

But despite being the bookmakers’ favourite, Regé-Jean said he was stunned by the idea of ​​making plans at “this moment in history” and that he has “gave up.”

The star also admitted that he can be a bit of a ‘racehorse’, often signing a project and concentrating entirely on it with the ‘blinkers on’.