Regé-Jean Page channels James Bond in a slick tuxedo during Venice Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Regé-Jean Page channeled his inner James Bond when he arrived at the premiere of White Noise at the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old actor put on a neat display in a black tuxedo to walk the red carpet at the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Regé-Jean looks as friendly as ever after bookmakers William Hill placed him among the favorites to play the next 007 at odds of 4/1.

Brave: Regé-Jean Page, 34, channeled his inner James Bond as he arrived Wednesday at the premiere of White Noise at the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival

The Bridgerton star’s satin jacket had an embossed print and a single button, underneath he wore a crisp white shirt.

He completed his look with a bow and a pair of patent brogues, choosing to accessorize with a leather watch.

Regé-Jean admitted last year that he is “flattered” to be included among a host of British stars who have been tipped for the iconic role.

Handsome: Regé-Jean looks as friendly as ever after bookmakers William Hill put him among the favorites to play the next 007 at odds of 4/1

Sleek: The Bridgerton star’s satin jacket had a textured relief print and a single button, underneath he wore a crisp white shirt

He told the mirror: ‘Ah, the B word. I think if you’re British and you do something remarkable that other people notice, people will start talking about it.’

Despite being the bookmakers’ favourite, the Bridgerton star said he was stunned by the idea of ​​making plans at “this moment in history” and that he has “gave up.”

He also admitted that he can be a bit of a ‘racehorse’, often signing a project and concentrating entirely on it with the ‘blinkers on’.

Suave: Regé-Jean admitted last year that he is ‘flattered’ to be included among a host of British stars tipped for the iconic role

Thoughts: He said to The Mirror, ‘Ah, the B word. I think if you’re British and you do something remarkable that other people notice, people will start talking about it’

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the historic Italian city with White Noise as the curtain for the event.

White Noise is an adaptation of the bestselling 1985 novel by American novelist Don DeLillo, and will be screened in Venice before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

In the film, Adam stars with Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie in director Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.