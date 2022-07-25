Refugees in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region manage to re-gain Ukrainian territories

As the Ukrainian counter-offensive to try to reclaim the city of Kherson gains momentum, residents of certain Russian-occupied territories have been advised to leave. Russian troops release them, including those in the Zaporizhzhya region, or those from the destroyed port city of Mariupol. But only refugees who undergo time-consuming and stressful checks known as “filtration” manage to leave. FRANCE 24 correspondents met some of them.

At this shelter near Zaporizhzhya, many internally displaced Ukrainians from the south have come from the south, fleeing Russian-occupied territories.

“We feel like we have entered another world. As soon as we crossed the border we realized that we are in a free country because here it is clean. At the checkpoint it is so dirty and there are so many Russian soldiers” said Julia. , who has just arrived from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya region after fleeing the Kherson region.

People queue for an average of four to five days at that checkpoint, in cars or buses. They must go through what the Russians call “filtration” before being released into Ukrainian-occupied territory.

Other refugees say they left mainly because the Ukrainian army asked. “They said you give us a better chance in combat here if you evacuate with your children,” one refugee told our reporters. “Anyway, our children went to a Ukrainian school, and now the Russians are setting up their schools there, with a Russian curriculum – we don’t want that,” adds another.

Most of the new internally displaced persons today come from the Kherson region, but dozens of people still arrive from Mariupol, a city that Russia occupied in May after heavy bombing.

Click on the live player above to watch the FRANCE 24 special report.