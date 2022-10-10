Refuge bay in New South Wales: Hike with a natural infinity pool one hour outside of Sydney

Refuge bay is an off the track ‘hidden gem’ and accessible by footpath and boat

The ‘Hike with it all’ can be found in the heart of Ku-ring-gai National Park, NSW

Travelers are obsessed with a little-known hike and bay an hour from Sydney

Travelers are obsessed with a 9.6km trail dubbed ‘the hike with it all’ thanks to its magical natural infinity pool, waterfall, beach cove and pristine bush setting.

Refuge bay, a ‘magical’ beach located in the heart of Ku-ring-gai National Park in New South Wales, is 30 minutes from the Sydney CBD and can be reached by land or boat.

The moderate hike takes three hours and while hikers have said the ‘lack’ of signage is difficult, the ‘wow factor’ makes it worthwhile.

The hidden gem can be accessed via trails or by boat, if accessed via the trail the hike takes approximately three hours

The waterfall has been described as ‘what you picture in your mind when you imagine a waterfall’

The walk begins at Frelsesløkken, which is on a maintained fire trail, which is followed for 1.7 km.

Walkers then turn left onto the signposted Wallaroo track and take this path for 400 meters before entering the bush.

British travel couple Cat and Joe who run the blog ‘Walk My World‘ outlined that the beginning of the track looks ‘overgrown’ but is well marked with cairns the rest of the way.

But the couple said several parts of the bush were so overgrown they looked like ‘dead ends’.

When explorers enter 4.3 km into the trail they will reach a point distinguishable by a large rock platform, they can choose several different paths to reach the different features and viewpoints, but each has a different path and they hang not together.

The incredible hike and destination is less than an hour outside of Sydney if traveling by car

What you need to know about Ku-ring-gai National Park * The entry fee is $12 per vehicle per day, but there is no fee for those traveling on foot or by bicycle *For frequent hikers, an annual vehicle pass can be purchased for $65 and covers all National Parks in NSW except Kosciusko *The road to the track is only open certain hours, they vary depending on the season, but usually it is open from sunrise to sunset. If you get locked up, it costs $50 to get out * The trail begins on West Head Road in Ku-ring-gai National Park, limited parking can be found at the Salvation Loop Walk trailhead (source: walkmyworld.com)

That cascades and infinity pool are above the waterfall and the waterfall leads out to the beach.

‘The Cascades are on a path that goes west from the platform marked with red flags, the infinity pool is slightly northwest from the rock platform and has no markings, and the route to the beach goes northeast from the rock platform following national flags that have been tied to the trees,” said Cat and Joe.

To return, hikers must retrace their steps to the large rock platform and watch for cairns, as the trail is harder to follow on the way back.

The stunning ‘natural’ infinity pools are a major draw for travellers, bringing adventurers from all over Australia

The 13 best hikes in Ku-ring-gai National Park West Head: 1. America Bay Track (2 km) – best for sunset 2. Towlers Bay Circuit (6.9 km) – best secret vantage point 3. West Head Army Track (1.36 km) – best for adventure 4. Resolute Loop (4 miles) – amazing beaches 5. Koolewong Track (1 km) – easy hike and beautiful track 6. Basin and Mackerel Circuit (7 km) – good for spotting wallabies 7. Lovetts Pools (2 miles) – best place for wild swimming (source: walkmyworld.com) Lovetts Pools (pictured) is a perfect place for a wild swim, but be prepared for the cold water 8. Topham Track (4km) – best to see caves 9. Flint and steel lane (2.6 km) – calm water for swimming Coil head: 10. Gibberagong Track (12.8 km) – best to feel in the wilderness 11. Sphinx Memorial to Bobbin Head Loop (10 km) – peaceful hike Cowan Creek Area: 12. Berowra to Mount Ku-Ring-Gai (10 km) – best view 13. Jerusalem Bay Track (14.4 km) – best training (source: walkmyworld.com) The Topham Track offers fantastic natural caves

The view from the top of the bay offers a pristine coastal bay and blue water

Travelers rave about this hidden gem after discovering it.

“There are many good things in this world, like pasta, chocolate and views like this,” said one couple after the visit.

“Nature’s answer to a spa,” another woman called it.

Others are desperate to visit the off-piste destination.

“Now this looks like a bloody hike,” said one man.

‘Looks like this place is worth a visit! By boat or on foot,’ commented one woman.