Refreshingly uncool and retro-paced, Ridley’s a low-key hit

RIDLEY

SUNDAY, ITV

Rating:

At the end of a hard day fighting corruption in AC-12’s offices, it’s hard to imagine Line Of Duty’s Superintendent Ted Hastings swooping into his local and taking the stress out of a few songs from the catalog of the very fine (albeit not, until now, exactly primetime) singer-songwriter Richard Hawley.

But that’s what Hastings’ alter-ego (aka actor Adrian Dunbar) is doing in the first episode of ITV’s new police show Ridley, proving that his résumé is considerably more than an ability to catch crooked buyers.

Dunbar clearly had the clout to turn ex-did actor Alex Ridley into a singing detective (he co-owns a jazz club on the show), helping new audiences — not to mention legions of Dunbar’s female fans — distinguish themselves. make between his characters Hastings and Ridley

Dunbar clearly had the clout to turn ex-did actor Alex Ridley into a singing detective (he co-owns a jazz club on the show), helping new audiences — not to mention legions of Dunbar’s female fans — distinguish themselves. between his characters Hastings and Ridley.

Especially since, in light of the massive disappointment at the distinctly lackluster “reveal” at the end of what was expected to be Line Of Duty’s final series, there are rumors that the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio, has lost his ratings- breaking baby might give another reboot.

Dunbar clearly had the clout to make him a singing detective

But Dunbar doesn’t have to twiddle his thumbs in the meantime. Not only does he have a beautiful singing voice, but Ridley also turns out to be a refreshingly uncool, pleasantly retro-tempo police show.

This first series (four self-contained, long episodes) introduces us to Ridley, retired and at a loss both physically and emotionally, as he mourns the death of his wife and daughter in a house fire – the context of which has yet to be determined. be explained, but I suspect (since I like to think of myself as the TVs planning what Hastings was for bending buyers – their nemesis!) will provide the show’s evolving backstory.

Ridley’s job is now done by his protégée, Inspector Carol Farman (the excellent Bronagh Waugh, whose character gay marriage is the only nod to 21st-century mores), on a rural Lancashire beat where, apparently, no one relies on cell phones for important plot reveals.

While Ridley wistfully has to ring a 20th-century-style answering machine to hear his late wife’s voice (I’m pretty sure Lancashire is technologically advanced enough not to need much of it in 2022), even more old-fashioned the ancestress of a sheep farming family that eschews practical zippered fleece jackets in favor of cardigans made from genuine old-fashioned wool!

It’s hard to believe she’s never seen an episode of Our Yorkshire Farm.

Occasional anachronisms aside, Ridley’s predictable story of a historical child abuse case manifesting itself in a modern-day murder soon evolved into something much more nuanced. Also kudos to the Lancashire Shepherdesses – Jennifer Hennessy (Moll), Alexandra Hannant (Catherine) and Amanda Lawrence (Lorna) – for their moving portrayals of the three female characters at the heart of the story.

So it’s clear that Adrian Dunbar (who also sings in a band in his spare time) will have a busy schedule, with or without the resurrection of Ted Hastings, as DI Ripley is an understated hit.

University Challenge Turning 60 (Monday, BBC2) amusingly celebrated Britain’s longest running quiz show, original presenter Bamber Gascoigne and the start of Jeremy Paxman’s latest series.

It was nice to catch up with legends Eric ‘Wolfson College’ Monkman, Gail ‘Corpus Christi’ Trimble and Stephen ‘Manchester’ Pearson.

Meanwhile, UC Roger Tilling’s voice revealed that “me and the Paxmaster General used to have elastic band fights — until they drove us further apart like naughty kids.”

On to the next six decades of shameless academic elitism in disguise as excellent light entertainment. Or is it the other way around?

THE SUSPECT

MONDAY, ITV

Rating:

It’s been such a good week for Irish protagonists that only a performance by Jamie Dornan of The Fall could have boosted ITV’s ratings.

However, Aidan Turner stepped away from the topless scythe that made him so famous in Poldark. Frankly a relief, because this summer has been warm enough already…

Instead, he’s clinical psychologist Joe O’Loughlin who, as he juggles family, some demanding patients, and early Parkinson’s, has enough going on even before he dashes manfully out of a window to a narrow ledge in his hospital, where a young man with a brain tumor decides whether to jump.

Aidan Turner stepped away from the topless scythe that made him so famous in Poldark

Hmm…is this really the right time for a guy with trembling hands to reach out and save a life?

The Suspect has all the tick-box elements that make for a primetime roller coaster, if not the subtlety that makes you care too much when O’Loughlin’s professional and personal resumes become cluttered with disturbing connections to a youngster’s body. woman discovered in shallow grave.

None of this is Turner’s fault, ghost (he’s always on the lookout, clothed or undressed), and it’s not even a fault.

Just because a plot teeters on the brink of folly doesn’t mean we won’t enjoy the journey.

While we won’t see Turner brandishing a scythe, it doesn’t mean he isn’t the (not-so) Grim Reaper from The Suspect…

A year after the collapse of Afghanistan, Animal Airlift (Monday, Channel 4) followed Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing’s attempt to evacuate the animals and personnel of his charity from Kabul.

Given the chaos he left behind, I found the sight of Farthing (above) alone on an empty chartered plane (animals in the hold) disturbing.

Like the angry tears of translator Rafi Hottak, whose response to Operation Ark was, “Are they kidding?” No, unfortunately ‘they’ weren’t.